‘Donald Trump’s Truth Social Should Be Called Trumpet’, Suggests Elon Musk

SpaceX founder and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday sealed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has been advocating for free speech... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has suggested a new name for former US President Donald Trump's platform Truth Social, the top downloaded app on Apple's app store.Sharing a screenshot showing Truth Social topping the Apple Store's "Top Charts" list, Musk has suggested that the platform should be renamed "Trumpet.”In one of the tweets, the SpaceX founder even acknowledged that “Truth Social exists because Twitter censored free speech".Notably, ex-US president Donald Trump launched his own social media platform named Truth Social after being banned from Twitter in the wake of Capitol riots in January last year. The microblogging site said that Trump was banned for violating its rules.Created by Trump’s team in response to Twitter with an aim of providing a platform to the users to engage in “an open, free, and honest worldwide conversation”, Truth Social was launched on Apple Store in February 2022.

