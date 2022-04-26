https://sputniknews.com/20220426/us-tech-giants-censored-biden-criticism-over-640-times-since-he-took-office-report-says-1095055253.html

More than 640 cases of major tech companies censoring criticism of President Joe Biden since March 2020 have been detected by the Media Research Center (MRC), a media watchdog group.MRC's CensorTrack database, which tracks censorship of prominent political voices by major social media platforms, analyzed data over a 24-month period from March 2020 to March 2022.According to the report, tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter attempted to manipulate informational space 646 times in a two-year cycle to maintain a more positive image of President Biden.Meanwhile, the censorship was said to greatly affect those who “dared to speak about any subject related to the New York Post bombshell Hunter Biden story.” Of the 646 cases of censorship, 140 are related to the sensational Hunter Biden laptop story published in The New York Post at the end of 2020.The newspaper that investigated the alleged corrupt ties of the president’s son and the Biden family with foreign businesses was suspended on Twitter for 17 days, and the platform restricted interactions with the posts that contained New York Post’s stories about Hunter Biden, banning retweets and replies.In addition, Twitter placed a “warning label” on the House Judiciary Committee Republican account for linking to a newspaper article about Hunter Biden.Big Tech's censorship of the story is believed to have helped sway the 2020 election in favor of Biden, according to an MRC poll that reportedly showed that “a large number of respondents” would have voted differently in 2020 if they had been exposed to the censored Hunter Biden laptop investigation material.Meanwhile, the most restricted content about Joe Biden appeared to be his “notoriously creepy, touchy-feely” habits, including sniffing and touching women.Twitter claimed in both cases that the video and images violated its child sexual exploitation policy, according to screenshots.Nevertheless, the alleged bias of the biggest social networks was attributed by some to the fact that their employees actively espouse certain political views. According to an earlier report from Fox News, Twitter employees and some of their family members donated a significant amount of money to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, almost 64 times more than for his challenger, former President Donald Trump. Biden was said to have received $193,443, while Trump received only $3,023.Another analysis showed that employees of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Oracle donated nearly 20 times more money to Biden’s campaign than to Trump’s from the beginning of 2019 until the 2020 election.In addition, numerous reports have previously stated that the current administration has hired many former Silicon Valley executives. According to The Washington Post, at least 13 aides on Biden’s team have previously worked for Google parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Lyft, Microsoft, Twitter or Uber.

