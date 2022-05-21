https://sputniknews.com/20220521/tech-elites-billionaires-grow-apart-from-us-democrats-due-to-lefts-censorship-division-1095685761.html

Tech Elites, Billionaires Grow Apart From US Democrats Due to Left's 'Censorship', 'Division'

Tech Elites, Billionaires Grow Apart From US Democrats Due to Left's 'Censorship', 'Division'
2022-05-21

The United States' wealthiest people do not seem to be too enthusiastic about Joe Biden's plans to tax the rich, with the simmering tensions between tech... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Joe Biden administration seems to be losing its appeal among billionaires in a sector where many traditionally lean to the Left, with Tesla founder Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and many other tech behemoths increasingly expressing their discontent with the Democratic Party.'Division & Hate'Recently, Musk has declared that he will be voting Republican in the upcoming elections after becoming disenchanted with the Democrats.He is not alone to criticise the Democrats and particularly the administration of Joe Biden, which has been pushing forward the initiative to tax the rich so that billionaires and large companies "pay their fair share". Tax the Rich?Last week, Jeff Bezos took a dig at Biden's billionaire tax aspirations, particularly slamming the US president for trying to connect the skyrocketing inflation in the country and the initiative to raise taxes. Later, Bezos said that inflation is “a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent", adding that "misdirection doesn’t help the country".Musk, in his turn, has claimed that he is already "paying the largest amount of tax of any individual in history". He was one of the most vocal critics of Biden's billionaire tax initiative that envisaged a 20 percent minimum tax rate on all American households worth more than $100 million.Switching StatesIn an apparent move to divorce from California (a state that is traditionally considered a Democratic stronghold) the billionaire has opted for states like Texas - to build a Tesla gigafactory in Austin - and Miami, where his electric car company has proposed to build tunnels to solve the traffic problem.Free SpeechOther people in Silicon Valley also appear to take issue with the Democrats. Among them are Paul Graham, the founder of Y Combinator, and Marc Andreessen, the head of top venture firm A16Z. For their part, the billionaires also pointed out another concerning issue within the Democrats' policies - their stance on free speech.“It used to be that censorship was something the Right did, and free speech was something the Left were in favour of. But over the last few decades, banning ‘problematic’ ideas has become a huge component of Left culture,” Graham tweeted in mid-April, arguing that the left-leaning people enjoy less attacks and censorship attempts from mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter than those who lean right.Andreessen echoed the sentiment in his own tweet later, asserting that "virtually the entire mainstream press [has] made a 180-degree reversal on free speech, within a decade, without any memory at all that they once held the opposite view."After continuing to fight what it deems "disinformation", the Biden administration even assembled the so-called "disinformation board" - which, however, swiftly faced a wave of criticism and was infamously shut down without lasting a month.

