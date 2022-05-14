https://sputniknews.com/20220514/bezos-urges-disinformation-board-to-investigate-biden-inflation-tweet-1095514473.html

Bezos Urges Disinformation Board to Investigate Biden Inflation Tweet

The US president wrote that people should join his administration in a push to make "the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share" in order to buck... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has taken issue with President Joe Biden’s view on how to bring inflation down, suggesting that his controversial tweet about taxing wealthy corporations should be investigated by a newly-established Disinformation Board. The Disinformation Governance Board was established by the Department of Homeland Security last month, immediately prompting Republicans to label it a "Ministry of Truth".Biden's calls to tax the wealthy come as the United States weathers a record 40-year-high inflation rate, with April levels reaching 8.3%. According to the incumbent president, the grim highs in inflation and the customer price index are the result of "Vladimir Putin's price hike" following Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

