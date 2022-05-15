https://sputniknews.com/20220515/trump-on-musks-takeover-only-a-stupid-person-would-buy-twitter-for-that-price-1095529345.html
Trump on Musk's Takeover: 'Only a Stupid Person Would Buy Twitter for That Price'
Trump on Musk's Takeover: 'Only a Stupid Person Would Buy Twitter for That Price'
Billionaire Elon Musk has repeatedly hinted he will allow former US President Donald Trump to return to Twitter. However, the ex-president does not seem eager... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T18:48+0000
2022-05-15T18:48+0000
2022-05-15T18:48+0000
us
elon musk
donald trump
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095529320_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ffd4ce7de534ee41073f0eb390543.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump has taken a dig at Tesla founder Elon Musk over the latter's Twitter takeover, yet again rejecting the billionaire's invitation back to the platform and pointing at the possibility of Musk "illegally" purchasing the firm.Musk is currently facing lawsuit which accuses him of delayed disclosure of his stake in the social media company in order to buy more shares at lower prices. The complaint claimed that the billionaire failed to announce his position until he had almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.Trump claimed that the takeover deal "would be very unfair to all of those shareholders, past, present, and future, who got screwed.” Last week, Musk confirmed that he would allow Trump to return to Twitter after he was booted out in January 2021 for "inciting" the Capitol riot. However, the ex-president remained adamant that he is going to stay on his own social media platform: TRUTH Social. Earlier in the week, Musk revealed that he suspended his $44 million takeover of Twitter pending an investigation into the real number of fake or spam accounts on the platform.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095529320_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3378737516f82584e7b20d31aa19cdfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, elon musk, donald trump, twitter
Trump on Musk's Takeover: 'Only a Stupid Person Would Buy Twitter for That Price'
Billionaire Elon Musk has repeatedly hinted he will allow former US President Donald Trump to return to Twitter. However, the ex-president does not seem eager to accept the proposition.
Former US President Donald Trump has taken a dig at Tesla founder Elon Musk over the latter's Twitter takeover, yet again rejecting the billionaire's invitation back to the platform and pointing at the possibility of Musk "illegally" purchasing the firm.
"Only a stupid person would buy Twitter for that price, and Elon is not a stupid person. Besides, how can the deal go through when he may have illegally bought his shares?" Trump questioned in his statement.
Musk is currently facing lawsuit which accuses him of delayed disclosure of his stake in the social media company in order to buy more shares at lower prices. The complaint claimed that the billionaire failed to announce his position until he had almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.
Trump claimed that the takeover deal "would be very unfair to all of those shareholders, past, present, and future, who got screwed.”
Last week, Musk confirmed that he would allow Trump to return to Twitter after he was booted out in January 2021 for "inciting" the Capitol riot. However, the ex-president remained adamant that he is going to stay on his own social media platform: TRUTH Social.
"I appreciate the offer, but I will never go back to Twitter. I love TRUTH!" the former president said.
Earlier in the week, Musk revealed that he suspended his $44 million takeover of Twitter pending an investigation into the real number of fake or spam accounts on the platform.