https://sputniknews.com/20220515/trump-on-musks-takeover-only-a-stupid-person-would-buy-twitter-for-that-price-1095529345.html

Trump on Musk's Takeover: 'Only a Stupid Person Would Buy Twitter for That Price'

Trump on Musk's Takeover: 'Only a Stupid Person Would Buy Twitter for That Price'

Billionaire Elon Musk has repeatedly hinted he will allow former US President Donald Trump to return to Twitter. However, the ex-president does not seem eager... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-15T18:48+0000

2022-05-15T18:48+0000

2022-05-15T18:48+0000

us

elon musk

donald trump

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095529320_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ffd4ce7de534ee41073f0eb390543.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump has taken a dig at Tesla founder Elon Musk over the latter's Twitter takeover, yet again rejecting the billionaire's invitation back to the platform and pointing at the possibility of Musk "illegally" purchasing the firm.Musk is currently facing lawsuit which accuses him of delayed disclosure of his stake in the social media company in order to buy more shares at lower prices. The complaint claimed that the billionaire failed to announce his position until he had almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.Trump claimed that the takeover deal "would be very unfair to all of those shareholders, past, present, and future, who got screwed.” Last week, Musk confirmed that he would allow Trump to return to Twitter after he was booted out in January 2021 for "inciting" the Capitol riot. However, the ex-president remained adamant that he is going to stay on his own social media platform: TRUTH Social. Earlier in the week, Musk revealed that he suspended his $44 million takeover of Twitter pending an investigation into the real number of fake or spam accounts on the platform.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, elon musk, donald trump, twitter