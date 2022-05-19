https://sputniknews.com/20220519/watch-ex-potus-george-w-bush-admit-brutal--wholly-unjustified-invasion-of-iraq-in-freudian-gaffe-1095625646.html

Watch Ex-POTUS George W. Bush Admit ‘Brutal & Wholly Unjustified’ Invasion of Iraq in Freudian Gaffe

In footage that has since gone viral, the ex-POTUS made a verbal slip-up, confusing countries and tried to save face by jokingly referencing his own age. 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President George W. Bush made a slip of the tongue when talking about the situation in Ukraine, where Russia has been conducting its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.When addressing those gathered for an event on election integrity at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, the 75-year old ex-POTUS echoed the west’s typical unfounded allegations against Moscow.As he suggested that Russia's electoral system had led to the Ukraine crisis, he said:However, he then made the Freudian blunder, saying:Realizing his gaffe, he then paused, adding, "I mean of Ukraine." After that, Bush tried to justify his blunder by saying, "Anyways, I'm 75."One cannot help but wonder just how much of a slip-up this remark really was, thought.Back in 2003, then-president Bush announced an invasion of Iraq, he stated in a televised address on 19 March that its goal was to help the Iraqi people "achieve a united, stable and free country."America’s 43 POTUS, who served from 2001 to 2009, had blithely justified military force against Iraq with claims that its then-leader, Saddam Hussein, had accumulated stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction in the country.On 5 February 2003, as the US was gearing up to invade Iraq, Secretary of State Colin Powell made a presentation to the United Nations Security Council, dramatically brandishing a small glass vial as proof that Saddam Hussein intended to use anthrax as a biological weapon that could be delivered against Iraq’s neighbours or the US by unmanned aerial vehicles.However, the latter was subsequently proven false, as no stockpiles of WMDs or an active WMD programme were ever found in Iraq, and intelligence reports that purportedly warranted the invasion were based on false information and forged documents.Iraq, which had destroyed its special weapons in compliance with UN mandates, slammed Powell's speech to the Security Council a "typical American show complete with stunts and special effects."Presidential adviser Lt. Gen. Amir al-Saadi also said the US had violated UN Resolution 1441 by failing to provide evidence to United Nations’ inspectors.The operation of the joint forces of the US and the anti-Iraqi coalition, titled Shock and Awe, also known as Iraqi Freedom, started on 20 March 2003 without approval from the UN. It was followed by Hussein's execution in late 2006, prompting a spike in terrorist activity across the country, eventually paving the way for the creation of Daesh*. *Daesh, also known as IS\ISIS\ISIL\Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.

