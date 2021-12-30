Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/iraq-invader-george-bush-once-admitted-he-didnt-know-much-about-international-affairs-1091906557.html
Iraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
Iraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
During his first meeting with Britain's ambassador to the US in 1998, then-Texas Governor George W. Bush acknowledged his poor knowledge of global politics, declassified documents from The National Archives have revealed.
2021-12-30T07:51+0000
2021-12-30T07:51+0000
george w. bush
us
meeting
international affairs
memo
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091905553_0:47:2022:1184_1920x0_80_0_0_11097f1530ec284ba273b33eb7c119b3.jpg
During his first meeting with Britain's ambassador to the US in 1998, then-Texas Governor George W. Bush acknowledged his poor knowledge of global politics, declassified documents from The National Archives have revealed."His world view – as he is well aware – is largely limited to the Texan and Mexican horizons", Meyer wrote at the time.After the UK envoy urged Bush to visit Britain, he explained that his undertaking high-profile foreign travel ahead of gubernatorial elections could be damaging to him in Texas, according to the memo.He suggested that Bush could have been regarded in the political salons of Washington as "by far the front runner" if he had moved to seek the Republican Party's presidential nomination at the time.Meyer added that the February 1998 meeting confirmed his "first snap opinion of George W: Very personable and with a good self-deprecating sense of humour".Afghanistan, Iraq Invader Bush is known for being among the most popular and unpopular presidents in US history. On the one hand, he received record approval ratings after he called for a war against terror following the 9/11 attacks, but on the other – his popularity nosedived to all-time lows during the 2007–2008 financial crisis.Under the 43rd president, the US staged an invasion of Afghanistan, the first phase of America’s 20-year war in the Central Asian nation, and the beginning of Washington's war on terror. The nation's war there ended with the Taliban*, which was ousted in late 2001, returning to power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 amid the US troop withdrawal from the country.In 2003, Bush ordered an invasion of Iraq under the pretext of the Saddam Hussein regime allegedly possessing weapons of mass destruction, something that Washington never managed to prove. The invasion, which was followed by Hussein's execution in late 2006, prompted a spike in terrorist activity in Iraq, eventually paving the way for the creation of Daesh**. Right now, scores of US soldiers are still stationed in Iraq, working as advisers and trainers*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.**Daesh, also known as IS\ISIS\ISIL\Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/george-w-bush-warns-us-threatened-by-violence-that-gathers-within-in-911-anniversary-speech-1088991467.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/pentagon-chief-confirms-us-to-end-combat-mission-in-iraq-in-2021-1090888857.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091905553_0:0:2022:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd8ff3b9c0d856638e0560a6a2c457b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
george w. bush, us, meeting, international affairs, memo, uk

Iraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'

07:51 GMT 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-MillsU.S. President George W. Bush waves as he boards the Air Force One presidential plane in the airport of Merida, Mexico, Wednesday, March 14, 2007
U.S. President George W. Bush waves as he boards the Air Force One presidential plane in the airport of Merida, Mexico, Wednesday, March 14, 2007 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
George W. Bush, who served as US president between 2001 and 2009, is known for ordering the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as being one of the most popular and unpopular presidents in American history.
During his first meeting with Britain's ambassador to the US in 1998, then-Texas Governor George W. Bush acknowledged his poor knowledge of global politics, declassified documents from The National Archives have revealed.

A memo to the Foreign Office, copied to Number 10 and now seen by UK media outlets show how Sir Christopher Meyer sat down with Bush in February 1998, when he "admitted that, apart from Mexico, he did not know much about international affairs and that he would do well to broaden his experience".

"His world view – as he is well aware – is largely limited to the Texan and Mexican horizons", Meyer wrote at the time.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
George W. Bush Warns US Threatened by 'Violence That Gathers Within' in 9/11 Anniversary Speech
11 September, 18:58 GMT
After the UK envoy urged Bush to visit Britain, he explained that his undertaking high-profile foreign travel ahead of gubernatorial elections could be damaging to him in Texas, according to the memo.

"The Texas electorate would not forgive him if he appeared to be taking his eye off the business of governing Texas", Sir Christopher argued.

He suggested that Bush could have been regarded in the political salons of Washington as "by far the front runner" if he had moved to seek the Republican Party's presidential nomination at the time.
Meyer added that the February 1998 meeting confirmed his "first snap opinion of George W: Very personable and with a good self-deprecating sense of humour".

Afghanistan, Iraq Invader

Bush is known for being among the most popular and unpopular presidents in US history. On the one hand, he received record approval ratings after he called for a war against terror following the 9/11 attacks, but on the other – his popularity nosedived to all-time lows during the 2007–2008 financial crisis.
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
Pentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
20 November, 19:19 GMT
Under the 43rd president, the US staged an invasion of Afghanistan, the first phase of America’s 20-year war in the Central Asian nation, and the beginning of Washington's war on terror. The nation's war there ended with the Taliban*, which was ousted in late 2001, returning to power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 amid the US troop withdrawal from the country.
In 2003, Bush ordered an invasion of Iraq under the pretext of the Saddam Hussein regime allegedly possessing weapons of mass destruction, something that Washington never managed to prove. The invasion, which was followed by Hussein's execution in late 2006, prompted a spike in terrorist activity in Iraq, eventually paving the way for the creation of Daesh**. Right now, scores of US soldiers are still stationed in Iraq, working as advisers and trainers
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
**Daesh, also known as IS\ISIS\ISIL\Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:59 GMTMan on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa
07:51 GMTIraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
07:25 GMTHindu Seer Arrested for Insulting India's Independence Leader Mahatma Gandhi
07:16 GMTNo 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
07:01 GMTIndia Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia's Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System
05:54 GMTReports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
05:53 GMTDanes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
05:48 GMTPrince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:28 GMTNorwegian Diplomat Slams NATO Boss Stoltenberg, Urges Him to Ease Russia Tensions
05:25 GMTPrincess Diana Files: Loony Speaker, Loopy Ideas
05:00 GMT'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial
04:51 GMTBoycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says
04:00 GMTPrime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report
03:04 GMT'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
01:23 GMTFauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
00:39 GMTAlmost One-Third of US Adults Claim No Religious Affiliation, A 25% Increase Since 2016