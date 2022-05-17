LIVE UPDATES: Three Houses, School Damaged After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Village

Russian armed forces and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special military operation, pressing Ukrainian forces back from Donbass.
In April, Mariupol, a coastal city in the breakaway DPR with a population of 450,000, came under the control of Russian forces, with the remainder of Azov militants holed up in a local steel plant Azovstal.
On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces under siege at Azovstal reached a deal on removing the wounded from the plant to a medical facility in the DPR.
