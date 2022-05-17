International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Three Houses, School Damaged After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Village
Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for help to... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
mariupol
A damaged Ukrainian tank outside Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, 6 March 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Three Houses, School Damaged After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Village

04:55 GMT 17.05.2022
Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for help to withstand intensifying Ukrainian attacks.
Russian armed forces and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special military operation, pressing Ukrainian forces back from Donbass.
In April, Mariupol, a coastal city in the breakaway DPR with a population of 450,000, came under the control of Russian forces, with the remainder of Azov militants holed up in a local steel plant Azovstal.
On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces under siege at Azovstal reached a deal on removing the wounded from the plant to a medical facility in the DPR.
04:56 GMT 17.05.2022
Three Houses, School Damaged After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Village
The governor of Russia's Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit, said that the village of Alekseyevka, bordering Ukraine, was shelled, no one was injured or killed.

"Today, at about 5 a.m., the border village of Alekseyevka in the Glushkovsky District was shelled from large-caliber weapons. Three private houses, a car parked near one of them, as well as a school building were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The shelling was quickly suppressed by the return fire of our border guards," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

He also added that experts are looking into the details at the scene of the incident.
