LIVE UPDATES: Three Houses, School Damaged After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Village

Three Houses, School Damaged After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Village

The governor of Russia's Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit, said that the village of Alekseyevka, bordering Ukraine, was shelled, no one was injured or killed.



"Today, at about 5 a.m., the border village of Alekseyevka in the Glushkovsky District was shelled from large-caliber weapons. Three private houses, a car parked near one of them, as well as a school building were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The shelling was quickly suppressed by the return fire of our border guards," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.



He also added that experts are looking into the details at the scene of the incident.