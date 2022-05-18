UPDATES: Ukraine Reportedly Frustrated With US Reluctance to Supply Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

Ukrainian officials are frustrated that their calls for the United States to arm them with long-range MLRS are being resisted by the White House, Politico said in a report on Wednesday, citing a congressional staffer with knowledge of recent talks on arming Ukraine.
The Biden administration remains in active discussions about whether to deliver MLRS to Ukraine, with worries persisting at the White House that the Kremlin could view the shipment of such systems as escalatory, the report said.
Analysts recently told Sputnik that US weapons flowing into Ukraine will still fall into the hands of terrorists and end up threatening the United States and its allies even if proposals to boost oversight are implemented.
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to help the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR) fend off intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. Russia's Defence Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukraine's military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
21:30 GMT 18.05.2022
Dialogue With West May Resume After Ukraine Operation Completion - Upper House Speaker
"I think there will be a chance to resume dialogue when we complete the special military operation - and I don't doubt for a minute that it will be completed successfully," the upper house speaker said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.