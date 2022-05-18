International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220518/updates-ukraine-reportedly-frustrated-with-us-reluctance-to-supply-multiple-launch-rocket-systems-1095617287.html
UPDATES: Ukraine Reportedly Frustrated With US Reluctance to Supply Multiple Launch Rocket Systems
UPDATES: Ukraine Reportedly Frustrated With US Reluctance to Supply Multiple Launch Rocket Systems
Ukrainian officials are frustrated that their calls for the United States to arm them with long-range MLRS are being resisted by the White House, Politico said... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T21:27+0000
2022-05-18T21:29+0000
situation in ukraine
updates
ukraine
mlrs
weapons
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095617262_0:33:3523:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_52d043f73521e10d7fd232ed4fcc5a48.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095617262_397:0:3126:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_35eec7bb37e2fe1772e365675de39dc6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
updates, ukraine, mlrs, weapons, us, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) drives during an artillery live fire event by the US Army Europe's 41st Field Artillery Brigade at the military training area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on March 4, 2020. - Sputnik International

UPDATES: Ukraine Reportedly Frustrated With US Reluctance to Supply Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

21:27 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 21:29 GMT 18.05.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Ukrainian officials are frustrated that their calls for the United States to arm them with long-range MLRS are being resisted by the White House, Politico said in a report on Wednesday, citing a congressional staffer with knowledge of recent talks on arming Ukraine.
The Biden administration remains in active discussions about whether to deliver MLRS to Ukraine, with worries persisting at the White House that the Kremlin could view the shipment of such systems as escalatory, the report said.
Analysts recently told Sputnik that US weapons flowing into Ukraine will still fall into the hands of terrorists and end up threatening the United States and its allies even if proposals to boost oversight are implemented.
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to help the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR) fend off intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. Russia's Defence Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukraine's military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
New firstOld first
21:30 GMT 18.05.2022
Dialogue With West May Resume After Ukraine Operation Completion - Upper House Speaker
"I think there will be a chance to resume dialogue when we complete the special military operation - and I don't doubt for a minute that it will be completed successfully," the upper house speaker said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала