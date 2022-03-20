https://sputniknews.com/20220320/russian-coop-agency-chief-primakov-western-media-promoted-nonsense-to-justify-us-invasion-of-iraq-1094029520.html

Western Media Promoted Nonsense to Justify US Invasion of Iraq - Russian Coop Agency Chief Primakov

Western Media Promoted Nonsense to Justify US Invasion of Iraq - Russian Coop Agency Chief Primakov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western media prepared the ground to justify the US-led international intervention in Iraq under the pretext of search for weapons of mass... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-20T12:05+0000

2022-03-20T12:05+0000

2022-03-20T12:07+0000

russia

rossotrudnichestvo

yevgeny primakov

iraq

saddam hussein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e13ec9030d51876f9271ee96af2420f.jpg

The war in Iraq violated international law and was launched outside the sphere of responsibility of the UN Security Council and without Security Council resolutions, Primakov noted.The US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the pretext of looking for weapons of mass destruction, which were never found. The military operation resulted in the capture and trial of Saddam Hussein. The former Iraqi leader was executed for crimes against humanity on 30 December 2006.*Al-Qaeda - a terrorist group banned in many countries

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, rossotrudnichestvo, yevgeny primakov, iraq, saddam hussein