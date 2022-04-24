https://sputniknews.com/20220424/white-house-logs-show-joe-biden-met-with-hunters-business-partner-in-2010-1095008347.html

White House Logs 'Show Joe Biden Met With Hunter's Business Partner in 2010'

President Joe Biden has always vehemently dismissed all claims of his involvement in the foreign business affairs of his son, Hunter Biden. Earlier in April... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

Joe Biden, during his tenure as vice-president, met with Eric Schwerin, his son Hunter Biden’s leading investment partner, show the White House’s archived visitor logs, cited by The New York Post.One of at least 19 such visits by Schwerin to the WH between 2009 and 2015 during the tenure of then-president Barack Obama, the official sit-down took place on 17 November 2010 in the West Wing, writes the outlet.This report yet again casts doubt on the current president’s claims that he knew nothing of the business dealings of his son, who currently faces federal prosecution for alleged tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.Furthermore, the logs appear to suggest that Schwerin, then president of the since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, met with a succession of close aides of both Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, while their son Hunter was concluding multi-million dollar deals abroad, including in China.Thus, Schwerin had meetings with Joe Biden’s aide Evan Ryan and assistant Michele Smith as well as Jill Biden’s special assistant Meg Campbell and aide Betsy Massey, among others.Private equity firm Rosemont Seneca Partners was founded in 2009 by Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and Heinz’s college roommate and fellow financier, Devon Archer.Biden and Heinz were company co-owners, while Archer was a “managing partner,” states a report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.Rosemont Seneca has been at the center of multiple investigations pertaining to Hunter Biden’s offshore financial practices, as mounting evidence reveals how he leveraged his father’s connections and state position in negotiations.Eric Schwerin, president of the firm, is linked to a variety of the younger Biden's foreign business dealings, both past and present.Thus, emails from Hunter Biden's now-notorious laptop, discarded at a Delaware computer repair store in April 2019, shed light on a series of exchanges between him and his associates in Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).According to hard drive emails from the laptop once aptly dubbed by Donald Trump as “the laptop from Hell”, Eric Schwerin was involved in Joe Biden’s personal taxes and discussed the-then vice president’s financial affairs with him.Logs show that in October 2009, Schwerin met with Evan Ryan, Joe Biden’s assistant for intergovernmental affairs and public liaison, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.An email dated 18 February 2010 reveals a request received by Ryan from Chris Sloan, Director of Government Relations for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Sloan, who advocated that union lawyer Craig Becker be nominated to the National Labor Relations Board, asked that Joe Biden press then-POTUS Barack Obama on the issue.A month later Obama named Becker to the job.Emails show the Eric Schwerin handled Joe Biden’s “Delaware tax refund check.” In a 6 July 2010 email, titled “JRB Future Memo,” Schwerin wrote to Hunter Biden, saying:Cited White House logs show that Schwerin’s stopovers often appeared to coincide with keynote visits or negotiations made by Joe Biden.Thus, in August 2011, then-vice president Joe Biden arrived in China for three days of high level meetings with top leaders, including future Chinese President Xi Jinping. Several days later, on 22 August, Eric Schwerin is shown by visitor logs to have had a meeting in the West Wing with Kellen Suber, an executive assistant to Joe Biden.In 2013, when Hunter Biden together with Chinese businessman Jonathan Li agreed in June to set up the BHR Partners firm, Eric Schwerin put in some additional WH appearances in March and May, meeting with Joe Biden ssistant Kathy Chung and Biden's Director of Administration Faisal Amin.An earlier report also revealed that in February 2017, Schwerin emailed the CEO of BHR, Jonathan Li after the latter had sent Hunter Biden his son's resume with a list of colleges he planned to apply to.There is no additional information on whether Li’s son was admitted to Brown University.When pressed on the content of the emails, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital, "We don't comment on the laptop."Evidence of ‘Pay-to-Play’The fresh report feeds into the mounting Republican calls to launch an investigation into the Bidens, with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) cited as saying:The emails cited by the Post were part of a trove of data contained on a laptop that Hunter Biden left behind at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, highlighting his shady overseas business dealings and the possibility he had peddled access to his father, then vice president.The contents of the “laptop from Hell” were originally reported in an article in the New York Post, but dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets such as The NYT.However, amid the ongoing Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax fraud and money laundering, The New York Times finally confirmed last month that the laptop had been “authenticated by people familiar with” the emails in the cache on the computer’s drive.The trove of data shed light on links the junior Biden and his father had to a range of unethical and potentially illegal activity. Thus, it was recently revealed by the Washington Post that Hunter Biden and James Biden, the US president's brother, were paid approximately $4.8 million over a span of 14 months by a Chinese-linked consulting group.Throughout all these revelations, President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied being linked in any way to his son’s business dealings.In the wake of the ever-emerging fresh evidence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was cited by The Post as saying the Bidens needed to be investigated for corruption, adding:

