Hunter Biden Peddled Dad's Clout to Lobby Pals to Federal Jobs, Emails From Laptop Show

Hunter Biden Peddled Dad’s Clout to Lobby Pals to Federal Jobs, Emails From Laptop Show

10.04.2022

Hunter Biden peddled his family’s high-profile connections to land federal office jobs for friends and associates, emails from the hard drive of the First Son’s laptop show, reported the New York Post.The son of the current POTUS tried to facilitate an appointment to the federal bench for John M. Mott, an associate judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, according to a series of correspondences between the two after they had spoken by phone.Mott, who had requested that Hunter press his case with then Vice President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain, said in an email dated 9 March 2010:While noting that Klain had “not been very forthcoming,” in a reply on 20 May 2010, Hunter wrote back:Mott claimed in a statement to the outlet that he did not get the appointment he had been angling for, and had no recollection of the cited emails.On other occasions, Hunter Biden had lobbied candidates from among his friends, such as John McGrail, directly to his father, says the publication.At the time, McGrail was serving as senior counsel to the US Department of Treasury.In under an hour, the senior Biden responded:“Re Johnny call me right away, Dad”.Several weeks after this email exchange, McGrail landed the position of deputy counsel to then-Vice President Biden. He was later promoted to counsel.When Joe Biden left office in 2016, McGrail resumed his job at the US Department of the Treasury as counselor. There has not been any official comment from him on the report.The emails cited by the Post were obtained as part of a trove of data and information contained on a laptop that Hunter Biden left behind at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. Highlighting the First Son’s shady overseas business dealings and the possibility he had peddled access to his father, then vice president, the contents of the “laptop from Hell” reported in the original article in the New York Post (NYP) almost a year and a half ago were initially dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets such as the NYT.Former intelligence officials, such as ex-National Intelligence Director James Clapper, denounced the information on the laptop as bearing traces of a Russian “disinformation campaign”.However, amid the ongoing Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s business activities and alleged tax fraud and money laundering, The New York Times finally confirmed last month that the laptop had been “authenticated by people familiar with” the emails in the cache on the computer’s drive.The Washington Post followed suit, saying it used computer security “experts” who studied email headers to review a portable hard drive containing data from Hunter’s Macbook Pro to “determine its veracity”.The trove of data shed light on links the junior Biden and his father had to a range of unethical and potentially illegal activity.Thus, it was recently revealed by The Washington Post that Hunter Biden and James Biden, the US president's brother, were paid approximately $4.8 million over the course of 14 months by a Chinese-linked consulting group.Throughout all these revelations, President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied being tied in any way to his son’s business dealings. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield also recently said that the WH stands by Biden’s comments as a candidate during a debate in 2020, in which he denied any corrupt business deals or profiting by his son Hunter Biden with China or Ukraine.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

