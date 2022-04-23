International
Wikipedia Deletes Page of Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca Firm as 'Magnet for Conspiracy Theories'
Wikipedia Deletes Page of Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca Firm as 'Magnet for Conspiracy Theories'
23.04.2022
Rosemont Seneca Partners' entry was erased from Wikipedia earlier this week because it was "not notable," according to archived comments from its talk page.The ultimate removal took place on Wednesday, but the proposal to make the page gone was made on March 31, according to the discussion logs.Notably, arguments that the story should be merged with Hunter Biden's official Wikipedia page were also rejected.In the end, one of the final arguments was that the company's "notability" appears to arise from its association with the younger Biden, but there was "nothing to show that this company is notable for any other reason.""There are no in-depth references that discuss the company, only passing references with a mention here and there of a transaction," the user stressed. "That fails our criteria for establishing notability.”"The Hunter Biden article already mentions this firm so I don't see any need for a Merge or Redirect," they added.Hunter Biden's investment firm, which he co-founded, has been at the center of multiple investigations over his offshore financial practices.Wikipedia, which is edited entirely on a volunteer basis, regularly adds, merges, or removes articles, usually citing encyclopedic value, the validity of the information provided, or plainly its objectivity.However, in recent years, Wikipedia has often been criticized for its authors' bias towards high-profile events and a tendency to lack neutrality. The encyclopedia's co-founder Larry Sanger claimed last year the site can no longer be trusted and has devolved into "propaganda."
22:17 GMT 23.04.2022
The small article was indeed lacking in facts, like the company's history and related news stories, for instance, and apparently in some need of a revision. But it did include information regarding Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Chris Heinz's founding of the company.
Rosemont Seneca Partners' entry was erased from Wikipedia earlier this week because it was "not notable," according to archived comments from its talk page.
The ultimate removal took place on Wednesday, but the proposal to make the page gone was made on March 31, according to the discussion logs.

“This organization is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz,” a Wiki editor named Alex said while noting that "keeping it around" risked the page becoming "a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden."

Notably, arguments that the story should be merged with Hunter Biden's official Wikipedia page were also rejected.

"It is not Wikipedia's role or responsibility to fact-check or ‘correct the record’ in any way. Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, though not every news story or controversy is notable enough for its own article," argued another user.

In the end, one of the final arguments was that the company's "notability" appears to arise from its association with the younger Biden, but there was "nothing to show that this company is notable for any other reason."
"There are no in-depth references that discuss the company, only passing references with a mention here and there of a transaction," the user stressed. "That fails our criteria for establishing notability.”
"The Hunter Biden article already mentions this firm so I don't see any need for a Merge or Redirect," they added.
Hunter Biden's investment firm, which he co-founded, has been at the center of multiple investigations over his offshore financial practices.
Wikipedia, which is edited entirely on a volunteer basis, regularly adds, merges, or removes articles, usually citing encyclopedic value, the validity of the information provided, or plainly its objectivity.
However, in recent years, Wikipedia has often been criticized for its authors' bias towards high-profile events and a tendency to lack neutrality. The encyclopedia's co-founder Larry Sanger claimed last year the site can no longer be trusted and has devolved into "propaganda."
