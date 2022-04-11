https://sputniknews.com/20220411/potus-sister-defends-hunter-biden-says-hes-not-to-blame-for-laptop-from-hell-controversies-1094670957.html

POTUS' Sister Defends Hunter Biden, Says He's Not to Blame for 'Laptop From Hell' Controversies

POTUS' Sister Defends Hunter Biden, Says He's Not to Blame for 'Laptop From Hell' Controversies

The contents of the so-called "laptop from hell", which presumably belonged to Hunter Biden, made headlines in 2020 despite being ignored until recently by the... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T12:26+0000

2022-04-11T12:26+0000

2022-04-11T12:26+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292013_0:33:1293:760_1920x0_80_0_0_600bd68d11a0db2a3999cf41dd4a108c.jpg

Joe Biden's sister and political campaign manager, Valerie Biden Owens, has defended the president's son's behaviour that sparked controversies over the alleged use of his father's name and purported shady deals with a Chinese businessman in an interview with USA Today. Owens stressed that Hunter Biden bears no responsibility for the alleged actions and quickly switched to his "courage" and "strength" in fighting a crack cocaine and alcohol addiction.POTUS' sister went on to lash out at Trump followers for whipping up stories about the alleged misconduct of Hunter Biden, purportedly underreported by the mass media. She argued that the sole goal of this campaign against Hunter was to "bring Joe down".She also suggested that the Biden family has already gone through worse in their lives and is unlikely to hit something bigger than losing Joe Biden's son Beau at 46 to glioblastoma or watching Hunter Biden walk through the "hell" of addiction.Calls for Probe Into Biden FamilyHer commentary comes as Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) are calling for an all-out investigation by the US Senate into the dealings of the Biden family, and specifically the joint business venture with the now-bankrupt energy giant CEFC, whose former CEO, Ye Jianming, reportedly had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.The two senators dismissed the "Russian disinformation" pretext used by the mainstream media in 2020, when the story about Hunter's dealings first broke, to deny coverage to the story. The GOP lawmakers argued that "hard facts backed up by bank records" prove that the transactions took place between Hunter Biden and the company with alleged tied to Beijing.Hunter Biden is already under a federal investigation over alleged violations of the tax code and suspected money laundering. Few details are known about the probe, with several media reports claiming they are related to Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures.The latter were exposed in several publications after the New York Post in September 2020 started to print extracts from the hard drive of a laptop, better known as the "laptop from hell", which had allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden. The latter reportedly dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Delaware, but never recovered it. The shop's owner eventually handed over the drive's content to authorities and Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who later referred it to the press.The laptop's contents, which the mainstream media started to independently verify and publish almost two years later, suggested that Hunter used his father's high position as US vice president for the benefit of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, where he was a member of the executive board. Hunter also held a share in a joint venture with China's CEFC for a person known as the "big guy", which allegedly stands for US President Joe Biden (although it has never been confirmed).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, joe biden, hunter biden