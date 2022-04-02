https://sputniknews.com/20220402/us-federal-tax-investigation-into-hunter-biden-proceeds-ahead-of-2022-midterms---report-1094408256.html

US Federal Tax Investigation Into Hunter Biden Proceeds Ahead of 2022 Midterms - Report

US Federal Tax Investigation Into Hunter Biden Proceeds Ahead of 2022 Midterms - Report

A US federal grand jury has heard information in recent months about the president's son Hunter Biden's income and payments while serving on the board of a Ukraine energy firm, Burisma, the Associated Press reported on Friday.However, according to the report, it remains unclear whether Biden will face any charges. The grand jury activity reportedly shows that a federal tax investigation into President Joe Biden's son, which began in 2018, is still ongoing, with prosecutors looking at foreign transfers and other elements of his affairs.A Justice Department spokesperson, cited by the outlet, noted that the inquiry is handled by the US Attorney's Office in Delaware. The senior federal prosecutor in Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump administration appointee, was retained by the Justice Department, purportedly to preserve continuity.The Justice Department has reportedly long sought to demonstrate its independence from the White House, and has stated its readiness to base its investigative and charging decisions on facts and evidence rather than political decisions. Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland has not commented publicly on the probe, seemingly only stating in early 2021 that he never "spoke" to the president about it.Overall, the investigation is likely to have a considerable impact on the incumbent administration and on the outcome of the November elections. According to multiple media reports, given that Republicans are likely to retake control of the House this November, the party will continue to use the investigation to attack the White House. This is especially true if Republicans would have complete control of congressional committees and be able to direct the focus of any probes. Back in a presidential debate, Biden claimed that his son had no improper business relationships with Ukraine or China.According to late 2020 reports, a subpoena was served on the younger Biden, which sought information on over two dozen organizations, one being Burisma, a Ukrainian gas business to which he had been appointed to the board of directors when his father was vice president.Given that the older Biden was heavily involved in US policy toward Ukraine during the Obama administration, this move raised worries about a potential conflict of interest. The subpoena reportedly revealed the inquiry into Hunter Biden's wide-ranging scope, though there was no hint that the probe was looking into the president himself.President Biden has stated that he did not discuss his son's overseas business transactions with him, and that he has never accepted money from another country.

