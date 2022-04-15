https://sputniknews.com/20220415/we-need-ammo-cnn-sheds-light-on-gop-lawmakers-flip-flopping-on-trumps-2020-election-challenge-1094797734.html

'We Need Ammo': CNN Sheds Light on GOP Lawmakers' Flip-Flopping on Trump's 2020 Election Challenge

"We need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend," Roy wrote to Mark Meadows on 7 November 2020, as then-President Donald Trump was raising concerns over potential election irregularities after his rival Joe Biden was projected by the US media as the president-elect.For his part, Lee offered his "unequivocal support for you to exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy at your disposal to restore Americans faith in our elections" in his message to Meadows.Judging from the exchange, it was Lee who lobbied Meadows to get attorney and former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell access to Trump. Powell was well-known among conservatives for providing legal defence to Trump's former national security adviser General Michael Flynn.However, after the 19 November 2020 news conference, where members of Trump's legal team – including Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – made a series of statements with regard to the alleged election fraud in key battleground states, the congressmen took on a more critical tone."Hey brother - we need substance or people are going to break," Roy texted to Meadows on November 19, while Lee expressed concerns about "the Powell press conference".At that time, Powell suggested that Trump had won the 2020 election "in a landslide," adding that Dominion, a voting machines manufacturer, had manipulated votes. She also alleged that Dominion received payment from foreign states, including Cuba, Venezuela and China. The voting machines producer denied the accusations; last year, Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Powell, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.According to CNN, by late November 2020, Lee had shifted away from Powell and started promoting conservative lawyer John Eastman. Roy also supported Eastman's candidacy while subjecting Rudy Giuliani to heavy criticism.In December 2020, both GOP congressmen expressed growing concerns to Meadows about the plan to challenge the certification of the election on 6 January 2020."If you want senators to object, we need to hear from you on that ideally getting some guidance on what arguments to raise," wrote Lee on 16 December 2020. "I think we're now passed the point where we can expect anyone will do it without some direction and a strong evidentiary argument."At that time, Team Trump was discussing both choosing new electors in the battleground states and trying to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to challenge the outcome of the Electoral College vote. On 5 January 2020, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, forwarded to Meadows a legal opinion by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz. Schmitz provided detailed reasoning for suggesting that Pence had the constitutional authority to object to the certification of electoral votes submitted by a handful of states.Lee and Roy both voted to certify the electoral results in favour of Biden, even though over 100 of their GOP colleagues in both the House and Senate did not. On 6 January neither Lee nor Roy joined their dissenting Republican peers. Post-Election Independent Audits in Battleground StatesThe US mainstream press dubbed Team Trump's assumption that the 2020 election was rigged a "Big Lie." Nevertheless, months later, several Republican-led states kicked off initiatives aimed at independently auditing the results of the elections. Thus, in September 2021, independent auditors tapped by the Arizona GOP to examine the 2020 election results in Maricopa claimed that glaring anomalies and irregularities took place in the county during the vote. President Joe Biden won Arizona by a razor-thin margin of 10,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage points.In November 2021, VoterGA, a not-for-profit election monitoring organisation, complained that 74 counties in Georgia had failed to produce original images of more than 17,000 ballots from the November 2020 election. Of 74 counties surveyed by the VoterGA team, 56 counties admitted that most or all of the images created automatically by the Dominion voting system to tabulate results have been destroyed. Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes or 0.23 percent.A Phase One Progress report released by Texas Secretary of State John B Scott on 31 December 2021 found roughly 12,000 potential non-citizens suspected of illegally registering to vote in the counties of Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant. Trump won Texas in November 2020 by 5.5 percentage points. However, Tarrant, Dallas and Harris counties were won by Democrat candidate Joe Biden.In February 2022, data analyst Peter Bernegger suggested during the hearings held by the GOP-led panel Wisconsin that over 50,000 "fraudulent votes" cast in November 2020 from phantom voters were identified in the state, i.e. twice Biden's victory margin. US mainstream media have largely ignored the findings, while some publications focused on the fact that data analyst Bernegger was convicted of bank fraud and mail fraud in 2009.The findings prompted the GOP lawmakers to double down on introducing strict ID laws in their respective states. For its part, the House Select Committee on the 6 Attack has been racing about the clock to investigate Donald Trump's alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election and promote what they call the "Big Lie."

