Texas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote

Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott released phase one progress report describing an ongoing full forensic audits of 2020 election results in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties.

A Phase One Progress report released by Texas Secretary of State John B Scott on 31 December 2021 found roughly 12,000 potential non-citizens suspected of illegally registering to vote; 509 potential cross-state duplicate votes in the 2020 November elections as well as 67 potential votes cast in the name of deceased persons.A total of 3,885,875 votes were cast in Texas' Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties in the November 2020 election which represents about 35 percent of the 11.3 million votes cast throughout the state.The first phase of the full forensic audit launched by Scott envisaged reviewing available data and documents concerning the security and accuracy of voting systems used in each of the four counties as well as their work to maintain accurate and up-to-date lists of registered voters.The result was that the office of the secretary of state identified 11,737 possible non-citizens statewide who could have been illegally registered to vote. So far, 2,327 suspected non-citizen registrations have been canceled. The SOS office is now inquiring whether those cancelled voters illegally cast ballots in previous elections.Meanwhile, a review of the voter registration system indicated that 224,585 voter registrations for deceased voters have been identified and cancelled since November 2020. The report, however, specifically highlighted that "removal of ineligible and/or deceased voters from the statewide voter registration list, in and of itself does not indicate that any illegal votes were cast."These maintenance activities are prescribed by state law to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the statewide voter registration list," the document emphasises.As well as that, a review of the cancellation trend reports showed that 1,628 possible felon voters had their voter registrations cancelled statewide since November 2020. According to the report, 509 potential cross-state duplicate votes were cast in the 2020 general election, and 67 potential votes were cast on behalf of deceased people. The latter cases are under investigation.The effort followed the completion of an independent forensic audit of the 2020 election outcome in Maricopa County, Arizona, the results of which prompted a lot of controversy with Democrats arguing that the recount confirmed that Joe Biden won in Maricopa and the GOP insisting that the examination of ballots exposed glaring abnormalities and election irregularities. After the release of the audit, Arizona's attorney general, the Republican Mark Brnovich, requested documents from both the state senate and officials from Maricopa County, stressing that the findings "raised some serious questions regarding the 2020 election".More initiatives aimed at checking the results of the 2020 vote were launched by GOP lawmakers and election integrity activists in some of the US states over alleged irregularities and potential fraud. Joe Biden won the presidential election mostly as a result of narrow victories in key battleground states.In November 2021, VoterGA, a not-for-profit election-monitoring organisation, reported that 74 counties in swing-state Georgia failed to produce original images of more than 17,000 ballots from the 2020 election. Activists raised the alarm over the development, insisting that it could complicate a full audit of the election results in the state. Biden outperformed Trump in Georgia by a razor-thin margin of 0.23 percent or 11,779 votes.According to a November NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, roughly two-thirds of Republicans believe that the 2020 elections were not fair and that votes were "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.The 2020 election is still the subject of heated debate which appears to be intensifying ahead of the crucial 2022 mid-term vote as some observers forecast a "red wave" which may potentially deprive the Democrats of their majority in one or even both chambers in the US Congress.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

