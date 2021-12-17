Registration was successful!
Observers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
Observers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
The House Select Committee on January 6 Attack admitted that it changed a message from GOP lawmaker Jim Jordan to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
2021-12-17T14:00+0000
2021-12-17T14:00+0000
Adam Schiff, a Democratic Representative from California on the House 6 January select committee panel, apparently changed a text message sent by Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the eve of the Capitol breach.During the House select committee's hearing on 13 December, Rep. Schiff claimed to have evidence that a US lawmaker urged Meadows to instruct former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results by "simply throw[ing] out votes that he unilaterally deems unconstitutional". The California Democrat showed a graphic containing the following text: "On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."The Federalist was the first to obtain the original message which was actually written by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz to Jordan and forwarded by the latter to Meadows. The original message included an important final clause saying "in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence," nullifying Schiff's assumption that GOP politicians sought to nix electoral votes of their own volition.The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack acknowledged the error in an official statement, stressing that it is "responsible for and regrets the error".'Desperate Dems' Try to Divert Public from Biden's UnpopularityParry notes that in this particular case, he is not sure that what the California Congressman did necessarily amounts to 'doctoring evidence' per se. However, "it is at the very least equivocation, if not lying by omission," the journalist stresses."On the other hand, he did misattribute the message sent to Meadows as authored by Jim Jordan, when it was actually written by DoD inspector general Schimitz and merely forwarded by the Ohio representative. So it was certainly prevarication," deems Parry.According to the independent journalist, "Schiff's willingness to stretch the truth speaks to the hyperpartisan political environment in Washington" and how the Capitol riot has become a "political football for the Democrats."At the same time, it looks like desperate attempts by the Dems to divert the public from Biden's unpopularity and steadily falling approval ratings, Parry believes. However, "in the long run, this attempt… could boomerang on the Democrats in the mid-terms next year," he adds.For his part, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel expresses scepticism about the House Select Committee's conduct:The Wall Street analyst believes that "Democrats and RINOS on this Committee are certain to pay steep prices in the 2022 elections," adding that Schiff and his allies "eventually may find themselves targets of actual and lawful investigations themselves".House Democrats' Record of BlundersAccording to Just the News, it is not the first time the House select committee on the Capitol breach has been caught red-handed: in November, the panel admitted that it made false accusations against witness Bernard Kerik, a former New York Police Commissioner.The Democratic-led committee alleged in its subpoena that Kerik attended a secret meeting on 5 January in Washington supposedly to discuss overturning the results of the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Trump. However, Just the News carried out an investigation which indicated that Kerik could not have attended any such meeting since he was in New York City for a family emergency. Hours after the Just the News report about the false accusation, the panel wrote to Kerik's lawyer, admitting that it had made an error.Earlier, during Trump's impeachment hearings over the 6 January protests in February 2021, the former president's attorneys David Schoen and Michael van der Veen accused House Democrat impeachment managers of "manipulate[ing] evidence and selectively edit[ing] footage".In particular, the attorneys found out that the impeachment managers put the wrong date in a tweet, selectively edited videos and added a blue checkmark on a Twitter account submitted as evidence. A senior impeachment aide later claimed that the inclusion of a fake blue check verification mark on tweets that were presented at the Senate trial was an accident, according to Fox News.In addition to this, impeachment manager, Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-Calif.), apparently disgraced himself by misinterpreting one of the tweets used as evidence. He mispronounced "cavalry" as "Calvary" and proceeded to claim on 10 February 2021: "This was not just any old protest. President Trump was inciting something historic. The Calvary was coming, and he was organised." In reality, "Calvary," or Golgotha, is a site immediately outside Jerusalem's walls where Jesus was crucified, according to the Bible's New Testament.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/shifty-schiff-top-house-dem-presented-doctored-text-message-at-january-6-hearing-1091579505.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/glaring-anomalies-why-6-january-insurrection-case-peddled-by-dems-doesnt-hold-water-1089832641.html
In the early 1980's I made decent money on a technical writing contract and as I was more than a little upset at the treatment of Viet Nam era vets, I formed a delegation to go to the US Army War College in Pennsylvania where we buttonholed a couple of profs in strategic planning on a quasi-jokey basis to determine what were th elogistical requirements for mounting a regional coup to get the Feds to pay attention to th eplight of hundreds of thousands of other veterans. One pulled out a notebook and planned out a theoretical coup comprised of X-number of seasoned combat veterans. The formal conclusion was that while it takes next to nothing to damage a lot of real estate through replicating the 1967 Detroit race riots which involved initially only several dozen individuals, the punchline was that a "take and hold" strategy would have to be implemented. The profs agreed that it would take a minimum of 90 infantry divisions, 5 air armies, etc. Insurrection? Bah! Nevah happen, G.I.
Observers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story

14:00 GMT 17.12.2021
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Schiff, the focus of Republicans' post-Mueller ire, says Mueller's conclusion would not affect his own committee's counterintelligence probes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Ekaterina Blinova
All materials
The House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack has been caught "stretching evidence" again, say US independent journalist Max Parry and Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who are discussing what could be behind House Democrats' repeated "blunders."
Adam Schiff, a Democratic Representative from California on the House 6 January select committee panel, apparently changed a text message sent by Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the eve of the Capitol breach.
During the House select committee's hearing on 13 December, Rep. Schiff claimed to have evidence that a US lawmaker urged Meadows to instruct former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results by "simply throw[ing] out votes that he unilaterally deems unconstitutional". The California Democrat showed a graphic containing the following text: "On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."
The Federalist was the first to obtain the original message which was actually written by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz to Jordan and forwarded by the latter to Meadows. The original message included an important final clause saying "in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence," nullifying Schiff's assumption that GOP politicians sought to nix electoral votes of their own volition.
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack acknowledged the error in an official statement, stressing that it is "responsible for and regrets the error".
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
'Shifty Schiff'? Top House Dem Presented Doctored Text Message at January 6 Hearing
Yesterday, 17:25 GMT

'Desperate Dems' Try to Divert Public from Biden's Unpopularity

"There is truly no low the Democrats are unwilling to sink to in crafting their overblown insurrection narrative as Schiff clearly manipulated the contents of the text message to support the Dems misleading and hyperbolic claims about 1/6," says US independent journalist Max Parry.

Parry notes that in this particular case, he is not sure that what the California Congressman did necessarily amounts to 'doctoring evidence' per se. However, "it is at the very least equivocation, if not lying by omission," the journalist stresses.
"On the other hand, he did misattribute the message sent to Meadows as authored by Jim Jordan, when it was actually written by DoD inspector general Schimitz and merely forwarded by the Ohio representative. So it was certainly prevarication," deems Parry.
According to the independent journalist, "Schiff's willingness to stretch the truth speaks to the hyperpartisan political environment in Washington" and how the Capitol riot has become a "political football for the Democrats."
At the same time, it looks like desperate attempts by the Dems to divert the public from Biden's unpopularity and steadily falling approval ratings, Parry believes. However, "in the long run, this attempt… could boomerang on the Democrats in the mid-terms next year," he adds.
For his part, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel expresses scepticism about the House Select Committee's conduct:

"As Law Professor John Eastman, Mark Meadows and others have argued, the January 6th Committee was not organised in accordance with House Rules and, therefore, it and its overly broad subpoenas and actions are not legitimate," Ortel remarks. "Moreover, Representative Schiff is a proven liar who continues to damage his remaining 'reputation' by presenting doctored text messages as 'evidence.'"

The Wall Street analyst believes that "Democrats and RINOS on this Committee are certain to pay steep prices in the 2022 elections," adding that Schiff and his allies "eventually may find themselves targets of actual and lawful investigations themselves".
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Glaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
11 October, 16:00 GMT

House Democrats' Record of Blunders

According to Just the News, it is not the first time the House select committee on the Capitol breach has been caught red-handed: in November, the panel admitted that it made false accusations against witness Bernard Kerik, a former New York Police Commissioner.
The Democratic-led committee alleged in its subpoena that Kerik attended a secret meeting on 5 January in Washington supposedly to discuss overturning the results of the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Trump. However, Just the News carried out an investigation which indicated that Kerik could not have attended any such meeting since he was in New York City for a family emergency. Hours after the Just the News report about the false accusation, the panel wrote to Kerik's lawyer, admitting that it had made an error.
Earlier, during Trump's impeachment hearings over the 6 January protests in February 2021, the former president's attorneys David Schoen and Michael van der Veen accused House Democrat impeachment managers of "manipulate[ing] evidence and selectively edit[ing] footage".
In particular, the attorneys found out that the impeachment managers put the wrong date in a tweet, selectively edited videos and added a blue checkmark on a Twitter account submitted as evidence. A senior impeachment aide later claimed that the inclusion of a fake blue check verification mark on tweets that were presented at the Senate trial was an accident, according to Fox News.
In addition to this, impeachment manager, Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-Calif.), apparently disgraced himself by misinterpreting one of the tweets used as evidence. He mispronounced "cavalry" as "Calvary" and proceeded to claim on 10 February 2021: "This was not just any old protest. President Trump was inciting something historic. The Calvary was coming, and he was organised." In reality, "Calvary," or Golgotha, is a site immediately outside Jerusalem's walls where Jesus was crucified, according to the Bible's New Testament.
dwdesmond walmper
17 December, 17:02 GMT
In the early 1980's I made decent money on a technical writing contract and as I was more than a little upset at the treatment of Viet Nam era vets, I formed a delegation to go to the US Army War College in Pennsylvania where we buttonholed a couple of profs in strategic planning on a quasi-jokey basis to determine what were th elogistical requirements for mounting a regional coup to get the Feds to pay attention to th eplight of hundreds of thousands of other veterans. One pulled out a notebook and planned out a theoretical coup comprised of X-number of seasoned combat veterans. The formal conclusion was that while it takes next to nothing to damage a lot of real estate through replicating the 1967 Detroit race riots which involved initially only several dozen individuals, the punchline was that a "take and hold" strategy would have to be implemented. The profs agreed that it would take a minimum of 90 infantry divisions, 5 air armies, etc. Insurrection? Bah! Nevah happen, G.I.
Notta Snowflake
17 December, 17:25 GMT
