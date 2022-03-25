https://sputniknews.com/20220325/pray-do-tell-mrs-patel-home-sec-tells-pranksters-uk-ready-to-deprive-russians-of-basic-rights-1094192387.html

Pray Do Tell, Mrs. Patel: Home Sec Tells Pranksters UK Ready to Deprive Russians of Basic Rights

Pray Do Tell, Mrs. Patel: Home Sec Tells Pranksters UK Ready to Deprive Russians of Basic Rights

The Home Secretary confirmed last week that she had been tricked into a conversation with Russian pranksters posing as the Ukrainian prime minister soon after... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T15:45+0000

2022-03-25T15:45+0000

2022-03-25T15:49+0000

priti patel

vovan and lexus

interview

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094192196_20:0:1382:766_1920x0_80_0_0_3b23336340054682d033d00b8e69d620.png

Russian pranksters Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov and Alexei ‘Lexus’ Stolyarov released the full video of their conversation with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel while disguised as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The clip offers insights into the Home Office’s response to the crisis between the West and Russia, from lobbying within Interpol aimed at kicking Russia out of the international policing body, to the seizure of Russian tycoon-owned assets and even ‘special screening’ for Russian nationals seeking to enter the UK.InterpolCommenting on her government’s efforts to eject Russia from Interpol, Patel complained that the body’s reaction so far has “absolutely feeble” and “very weak.”“They should’ve just gone for a blanket suspensions because of the barbarians that Russia are basically and the way in which they abuse Interpol systems,” Patel said. She promised to pursue the matter with the UK’s Five Eyes intelligence alliance, and the US especially. “This is also a test for America to get leaning into the system and to really make sure that we can have tougher measures against Russia,” she said.The home secretary assured that support for Britain’s position wasn’t limited to Western countries, and that Kenya has been “a big ally and a big supporter and a big voice.”Keeping Allies in LinePatel promised that the UK would do its part in keeping allies in line generally, and make sure that they are “more robust” in their support for Kiev.“And I think prime minister if I may say so, not just on Interpol but on other issues you see some of our allies working at a different level compared to the United Kingdom. You’ll find that we are out there in a very, very strong and forceful way, and that there are others trying to catch up,” she said.RefugeesThanked by the ‘Ukrainian prime minister’ for the Home Office’s simplification of UK visa procedures for Ukrainians, Patel reported that as of 15 March, over 4,000 visas had been issued to date “for Ukrainian nationals to come to the United Kingdom to be reunited with their family.” Patel promised to simplify the process further, and gave her personal “reassurance to making this scheme work.”Trolled by her interviewer, who said he was happy that the UK wasn’t worried about Ukrainian nationalists, Banderites and neo-Nazis coming to the country under the guise of refugees, Patel assured him that Britons are not afraid. “Clearly they’re not. For us the support is very significant here. It really is,” she said.Russian Property, Russian RightsPatel also briefed her interlocutor on the government’s new powers to deprive Russian tycoons affiliated with the Russian government of property in the UK.These powers, she said, “will enable us as a government to do two things…first of all to clamp down on illicit Russian funds in London, but also in terms of the ability to go after their wealth, and their wealth could be their Ferraris, it could be their properties, it could be a range of assets, through new laws that we have brought in.”Patel also revealed that she is in the midst of drafting legislation that would limit the influence of “Russian agents” in the UK.Asked whether perhaps all Russians in the UK should have their rights restricted for supporting the Russian government, including via checks “in a special way” upon entering the country, Patel assured that there was “work taking place.”AssangeEncouraged by the pranksters to keep working with organizations like Bellingcat while holding investigate journalist Julian Assange locked up in prison, Patel assured her interlocutor that “our approach is very, very clear in terms of the organizations that we work with.”“And of course in certain cases such as the Assange case, we have a judicial process that that has to work with in the United Kingdom. And when it comes to some of our laws like extradition, of course that’s in the hands of the courts,” she added.‘Englishwoman Plays It Dirty’At the end of the interview, Patel was asked to repeat the well-known “Slava Ukraini” (‘Glory to Ukraine’) expression used by Ukrainian nationalists going back to the Second World War. She was also trolled into saying “Anglichanka Gadit!”, a Russian colloquialism meaning “An Englishwoman makes mischief” or “The Englishwoman plays it dirty,” a reference to the 19th century foreign policy of Queen Victoria against Russia.Patel confirmed in a tweet last week that she had been duped into giving an interview to the Russian pranksters after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tweeted that he had also been spoken to by a Russian “imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian PM.”The Wallace video call, held while the defence secretary was traveling in Poland, provided important details about the UK’s strategy in the Russia-West crisis over Ukraine, including plans to sail the country’s Navy into the Black Sea, the state of weapons deliveries, and even veiled support for a Ukrainian nuclear weapons programme.Vovan and Lexus have gained international infamy for their pranks on politicians, celebrities and other public figures.

https://sputniknews.com/20220312/us-independent-agency-calls-on-white-house-to-get-russia-expelled-from-interpol-reports-say-1093800531.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220313/uk-may-use-sanctioned-houses-of-russians-to-relocate-ukrainian-refugees-1093831412.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220321/arab-members-of-israeli-parliament-snub-zelenskys-knesset-speech-blame-nato-for-ukraine-crisis-1094044859.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220324/sputnik-finds-documents-on-uk-training-ukrainian-soldiers-for-fighting-in-donbass-1094135011.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220314/wikileaks-julian-assange-denied-right-to-appeal-extradition-decision-to-uk-supreme-court-1093869242.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220324/arms-for-ukraine-mercs--nukes-pranksters-who-fooled-uk-defence-chief-release-full-video-of-convo-1094157903.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

priti patel, vovan and lexus, interview