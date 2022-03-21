https://sputniknews.com/20220321/arab-members-of-israeli-parliament-snub-zelenskys-knesset-speech-blame-nato-for-ukraine-crisis-1094044859.html

Arab Members of Israeli Parliament 'Snub' Zelensky's Knesset Speech, Blame NATO for Ukraine Crisis

Arab Members of Israeli Parliament 'Snub' Zelensky's Knesset Speech, Blame NATO for Ukraine Crisis

In his address to the Knesset on Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reproached Israel for failing to supply Kiev with military hardware and... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-21T08:16+0000

2022-03-21T08:16+0000

2022-03-21T08:16+0000

israel

ukraine

knesset

parliament

speech

volodymyr zelensky

special operation

parties

holocaust

genocide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094044442_0:77:3072:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_461bf69dedf0eb5cd036830e9bffaead.jpg

The Joint List, a left-wing alliance of Arab parties in the Israeli Parliament snubbed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to the legislature, as only one Arab lawmaker out of their 10 Members of Knesset (MKs) showed up, according to The Times of Israel.The newspaper quoted party officials as saying that the online speech was skipped by Joint List chief Ayman Odeh, followed by two other lawmakers from the alliance's Hadash Party.This came as Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel and several MKs from other parties harshly criticised Zelensky over making comparisons between the Holocaust and Russia's special operation during his Knesset speech, in which he apparently ignored some Ukrainians' complicity in the Nazi-led genocide of Jews.Israeli media outlets also quoted unnamed senior ministers as lashing out at what they dubbed Zelensky's "outrageous comparison". The ministers argued that the Ukrainian president "[…] distorted the part his country played in the murder of Jews".Likud MK Yuval Steinitz asserted that Zelensky's comparison "borders on Holocaust denial".In his speech that was delivered via Zoom, the Ukrainian president also wondered why Kiev cannot "receive weapons" from Israel, including its Iron Dome missile defence system, and why the Jewish state "has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business".The US and its allies imposed packages of tough sanctions on Russia after it launched a special military operation on 24 February to demilitarise and de­-Nazify Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the operation only aims to destroy Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons strikes.On Monday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov noted that since the beginning of the special operation, 216 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,506 tanks, and 152 multiple rocket launchers of the Ukrainian Army have already been obliterated. Russian troops also eliminated 592 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as more than 1,260 units of special military vehicles, according to him.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

israel, ukraine, knesset, parliament, speech, volodymyr zelensky, special operation, parties, holocaust, genocide