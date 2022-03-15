https://sputniknews.com/20220315/zelensky-says-ukraine-must-accept-fact-that-it-wont-join-nato-1093895870.html

Zelensky Says Ukraine Must Accept Fact That It Won't Join NATO

Last week, the Ukrainian president said he had "cooled down" on the idea of Kiev's membership in the Western bloc "a long time ago," saying he didnt' want to... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

Kiev has heard loud and clear that it will not be joining NATO, and this is a reality which Ukrainians must come to terms with, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.NATO opened the door to Ukraine and Georgia's "Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership" in 2008 at the alliance's Bucharest summit. Moscow has spent years expressing concerns about the implications that Ukrainian NATO membership would have for Russian and regional security, calling Ukraine's NATO bid a 'red line' which it would not allow to be crossed following several waves of eastward expansion by the bloc.

