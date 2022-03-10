https://sputniknews.com/20220310/watch-russian-combat-helicopter-hit-military-targets-during-special-op-in-ukraine-1093743384.html

Watch Russian Combat Helicopter Hit Military Targets During Special Op in Ukraine

Since 24 February, Russian forces have been conducting a special operation in Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said is aimed at denazifying Kiev... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released a video showing a combat helicopter during a special operation in Ukraine. The footage shows a Mi-28n K-52 aircraft taking off and then hitting targets - first with a machine gun and then with rockets. According to the Defence Ministry, helicopter crews conducted strikes on Ukrainian fortifications and armoured vehicles.Earlier today, Major General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces have destroyed almost 3,000 units of military infrastructure in Ukraine, including, fighter jets, drones, air defence systems, tanks, and other armoured military vehicles.The statement comes several days after Russia revealed that its forces had discovered US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, which were allegedly engaged in the development of components for biological weapons as well as research into bat coronavirus and bird, bat, and reptile pathogens in Ukraine.Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the findings have completely changed "US involvement in the fate of Ukraine".US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has admitted that "biological research facilities" exist in Ukraine, without elaborating whether it was funded by the White House. Washington has rejected claims made by Moscow that it operates bio warfare labs in Ukraine.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the US has "336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone". Beijing has called on the White House to "give full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification".On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, which the Kremlin said is aimed at denazifying and demilitarising Kiev as well as as protecting the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Russian President Vladimir Putin said the decision was made after the LPR and DPR requested help from Moscow last month following an escalation of attacks on the republics. Amid the standoff, the LPR and DPR ordered the evacuation of the civilian population to Russia.The move was condemned by Ukrainian authorities and nations in the West, which have called it an "invasion". Western countries have since introduced the harshest sanctions on Moscow to date, targeting banks, businesses, billionaires, as well as individuals that are in the alleged inner circle of President Putin.The Russian Defence Ministry has on multiple occasions stressed that the special operation does not pose a threat to civilians as the nation's forces are only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure – military bases, air defence systems, etc.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

