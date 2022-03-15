International
https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russia-imposes-sanctions-against-joe-biden--hillary-clinton-other-top-us-officials-1093899589.html
Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials
Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T14:47+0000
2022-03-15T15:29+0000
joe biden
antony blinken
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093299219_0:0:2605:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_ffad4e8c7787b81c125109d471cda1a8.jpg
After the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over the current situation in Ukraine, Moscow has now responded with personal sanctions of its own, directed at the top US government officials.In a statement issued today, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.Other prominent US government officials and political figures now featured on said "stop list" are CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and former US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093299219_0:0:2605:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_15ab4399854c868bb61709be6a391a34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, antony blinken, russia, sanctions

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials

14:47 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 15.03.2022)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
SubscribeGoogle news
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.
After the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over the current situation in Ukraine, Moscow has now responded with personal sanctions of its own, directed at the top US government officials.
In a statement issued today, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.
Therefore, the ministry explained, US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, have been added to Russia's own "stop list" as a reciprocal measure.
Other prominent US government officials and political figures now featured on said "stop list" are CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and former US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала