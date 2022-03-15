https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russia-imposes-sanctions-against-joe-biden--hillary-clinton-other-top-us-officials-1093899589.html

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials

15.03.2022

After the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over the current situation in Ukraine, Moscow has now responded with personal sanctions of its own, directed at the top US government officials.In a statement issued today, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.Other prominent US government officials and political figures now featured on said "stop list" are CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and former US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

