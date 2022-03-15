https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russia-imposes-sanctions-against-joe-biden--hillary-clinton-other-top-us-officials-1093899589.html
Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials
Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T14:47+0000
2022-03-15T14:47+0000
2022-03-15T15:29+0000
joe biden
antony blinken
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093299219_0:0:2605:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_ffad4e8c7787b81c125109d471cda1a8.jpg
After the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over the current situation in Ukraine, Moscow has now responded with personal sanctions of its own, directed at the top US government officials.In a statement issued today, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.Other prominent US government officials and political figures now featured on said "stop list" are CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and former US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093299219_0:0:2605:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_15ab4399854c868bb61709be6a391a34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, antony blinken, russia, sanctions
Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Joe Biden & Hillary Clinton, Other Top US Officials
14:47 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 15.03.2022) Subscribe
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.
After the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over the current situation in Ukraine, Moscow has now responded with personal sanctions of its own, directed at the top US government officials.
In a statement issued today, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the United States.
Therefore, the ministry explained, US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, have been added to Russia's own "stop list" as a reciprocal measure.
Other prominent US government officials and political figures now featured on said "stop list" are CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and former US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.