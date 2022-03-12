https://sputniknews.com/20220312/us-independent-agency-calls-on-white-house-to-get-russia-expelled-from-interpol-reports-say-1093800531.html

US Independent Agency Calls on White House to Get Russia Expelled From Interpol, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States independent government agency, the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, sent a letter to the Biden... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

The letter was reportedly sent on Friday and was addressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland.On Thursday, Interpol pledged to change the procedure for accepting requests from Russia amid numerous calls to expel the country from the organisation, but promised to keep communication channels open. Moscow will not be able to send requests directly to member states. It will have to do it through the general secretariat to be checked for compliance with Interpol rules.

