US Independent Agency Calls on White House to Get Russia Expelled From Interpol, Reports Say
US Independent Agency Calls on White House to Get Russia Expelled From Interpol, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States independent government agency, the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, sent a letter to the Biden... 12.03.2022
06:51 GMT 12.03.2022 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 12.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States independent government agency, the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, sent a letter to the Biden administration encouraging it to get Russia expelled from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) due to the country's special military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Saturday.
The letter was reportedly sent on Friday and was addressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
'We urge you to use the US position in Interpol (and in particular Interpol's Executive Committee and its Advisory Group on Financial Matters) to make it clear that any failure to act against Russia's abuse of lnterpol will have grave consequences for the US contribution to Interpol's budget and Interpol's legal immunities in the United States", the commission said in a statement, as quoted by the broadcaster.
On Thursday, Interpol pledged to change the procedure for accepting requests from Russia amid numerous calls to expel the country from the organisation, but promised to keep communication channels open. Moscow will not be able to send requests directly to member states. It will have to do it through the general secretariat to be checked for compliance with Interpol rules.