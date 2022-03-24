https://sputniknews.com/20220324/sputnik-finds-documents-on-uk-training-ukrainian-soldiers-for-fighting-in-donbass-1094135011.html

Sputnik Finds Documents on UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers for Fighting in Donbass

Sputnik Finds Documents on UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers for Fighting in Donbass

VOLNOVAKHA, Donetsk Region (Sputnik) - The Royal Tank Regiment of the United Kingdom, the oldest tank unit in the world, took part in training of Ukrainian... 24.03.2022, Sputnik International

A Sputnik correspondent found a cache of documents in the liberated city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk Region, among which was a certificate confirming that Ukrainian serviceman Borys Kazarian had completed junior sergeant training courses with the participation of British instructors. The certificate was issued by the Royal Tank Regiment.According to the certificate, the training consisted of four modules: "weapons training", "navigation", "medical training" and "pairs movement."On Wednesday, the UK prime minister's office announced that the country will supply to Ukraine 6,000 missiles and will allocate 25 million pounds ($33 million) for Kiev's urgent military needs.It also added that the amount of such aid "more than doubles" the lethal defensive aid provided to date to "more than 10,000 missiles," on top of the "£400 million the UK has committed" in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special military operation, which also targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Russia has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Many nations around the world, including those in the West, have imposed numerous crippling sanctions on Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

