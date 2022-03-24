https://sputniknews.com/20220324/arms-for-ukraine-mercs--nukes-pranksters-who-fooled-uk-defence-chief-release-full-video-of-convo-1094157903.html

Arms for Ukraine, Mercs & Nukes: Pranksters Who Fooled UK Defence Chief Release Full Video of Convo

Vovan and Lexus have released a full, 16-minute long video of their conversation with Secretary of Defence Wallace, with the clip, in which they pretended to be Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, containing new information not seen in previously released teasers.UK Ready to Discuss ‘Security Alliance’Asked by his interlocutor to comment on the prospects of a military alliance being formed between Britain and Ukraine, Wallace said that the UK was “very keen to support you in any negotiations.”“I know, my understanding is that President Zelensky is quite keen to see the United Kingdom alongside Ukraine in these negotiations because of the experience that we (well we didn’t have), but the bad experience of the Minsk Agreement, where just France and Germany were there and I think there is a desire for the UK and the US. And I think all of those subjects, including a security alliance I think is something to discuss with you on those negotiations,” the official said.Signed in February of 2015, the Minsk negotiations process saw the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France gather in the Belarusian capital to hammer out a peace agreement – including a ceasefire deal and a peace plan aimed at putting an end to the conflict in the Donbass by reintegrating the region back into Ukraine in exchange for constitutionally-guaranteed autonomy. In the seven years since the agreement was signed, successive Ukrainian governments have failed to make the necessary reforms, notwithstanding pressure from both Russia and Europe (but, crucially – not the Washington establishment) to do so.Ukraine Will Go It AloneAsked to comment on Moscow’s negotiating position in the Ukraine crisis, including the requirement of “iron-clad” guarantees that Ukraine not join NATO, Wallace said that “the freedom to choose is a very important freedom for Ukraine. Russia’s other demands of Crimea and Donbass, to abandon all those, which I don’t think Ukraine will, but if Russia was to be successful, the question is you know Russia is still a war criminal with sanctions around its neck and deserves to keep them there,” he said.“When it comes to discussions about security guarantees, I think we need to support you in what is the other parts of the agreement as well, you know, what are other parts of the agreement that Russia will demand and whether you think they are appropriate or whether they are acceptable. Because I don’t think Russia should be able to demand anything other than going home,” Wallace added.No-Fly Zone & British Warships in the Black SeaAsked to comment on Ukraine’s repeated requests that NATO set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Wallace deflected to discuss Britain’s arms deliveries. “I’ve just been looking at our new anti-aircraft missile that we’re sending you which is better than Stinger, it’ll work at night. It’s a very, very fast missiles and it will help close the skies to Russian aircraft,” he said.Wallace also suggested that a no-fly zone would be a two-way street, preventing Ukraine’s own aircraft and Turkish-sourced drones from operating and attacking Russian ground forces.Asked whether the UK might deploy its warships in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, a bewildered Wallace asked “Right now you mean, in the war?”The defence minister went on to reminisce about the UK’s stunt last year involving the sailing the HMS Defender destroyer into Russian territorial waters around Crimea. “Remember last year we took HMS Defender past Crimea and the Russians behaved illegally then. So look, I am considering more and more weapons systems to help. We will go into the Black Sea, I think we’re due to go soon. How close we go to Ukrainian waters where the Russians currently have a blockade I think we will be open to discussions about looking at that.”Asked whether the UK might join Ukraine in fighting Russia directly in the “next stage,” Wallace trailed off. “On the next stage, we would always be keen to be with you in Ukraine. But I mean - if a peace deal is there, we’re not going to – if you make a deal that is right for you in Ukraine and you are happy to deliver, Britain will look at all options to help you, including being in Ukraine. I have troops in Poland, I have troops in Estonia, I have troops in Lithuania. I am happy to be with you in Ukraine in, obviously subject to – if you remember we had 100 troops, an orbital training team, we’ve had that since 2015. But we could look at all sorts of options,” he said.UK Running Out of NLAWs for Own ArmyAsked whether the UK would be able to provide Ukraine with newer NLAW anti-tank missile systems due to the high failure rate of old ones, Wallace bristled with indignation, saying Britain’s deliveries weren’t failing and that the country was sending so many of the systems to Ukraine that the British Army was running out of its own stocks.NukesInformed by his interlocutor that Kiev was “interested” in exploring a nuclear weapons programme, Wallace said that Russia would “really hate that,” and called the issue one of those “bigger questions” that he would need to speak to the prime minister about.He added, however, that “the principle is, we will support Ukraine as our friend in the choices you make. Whether you want to be part of NATO or you don’t want to be part of NATO, whether you want to explore new weapons, etc. That is all a matter for you to decide and for the West to in a sense, stand by you.”‘I’m Not Responsible for Idiots’Asked to comment on the testimony of a British ex-soldier who volunteered to fight in Ukraine but quit after less than a day citing horrible conditions, lack of supplies and demands that foreign legion fighters sign indefinite contracts, Wallace said that this wasn’t his responsibility.“Look I’m not responsible for idiots that come and give interviews on media I’m afraid. I can try and stop them, but there are also no doubt people who have come to help you, who are perfectly happy to stand and fight alongside you. If some idiot from Cardiff decides to give an interview. He’s probably an idiot….We’re trying to discourage people coming who what we would call are ‘Walter Mitteys’ – people who are thrill seekers who haven’t really been in the army, are probably failures, rather, than the army, but we’ll see what we can do,” Wallace said.‘Doctored Clip’Commenting on the trailer of the interview that was released Tuesday, a UK Defence Ministry source called it “doctored.” Wallace spoke to The Telegraph last week to report that he had been targeted by a “Russian imposter,” and that the video call was “properly set up.” He said he really believed that he had been speaking to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denes Shmygal, and but that he eventually “got suspicious and, after about eight, nine minutes…terminated the call.”An inquiry has been set up into the incident, Wallace said.Soon after Wallace disclosed what happened to him, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she too had been the victim of the pranksters. In a comment under their YouTube video with the Wallace conversation, Vovan and Lexus promised that the “prank with Priti Patel” would be released “soon.”Vovan and Lexus, real names Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, are a duo of Russian radio hosts who have become infamous for staging dozens of interviews with Russian and foreign public figures, ranging from celebrities like Prince Harry, Monica Lewinsky, Billie Eilish and Elton John, to political leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others.While their interviews typically include lighthearted and silly moments, like the time they convinced EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker that Kim Kardashian wanted a job in the Armenian Foreign Ministry, they also often feature insights on major diplomatic and military issues. In 2019, for example, Elliot Abrams, the Trump administration official in charge of Washington’s regime change strategy in Venezuela, told them that US plans don’t include direct invasion. Last year, a top Swedish diplomat revealed that there was no unified position in Europe on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

