Medvedev: Russia Wants to See US as Strong, Smart Country Rather Than Last Resort for Seniles
Medvedev: Russia Wants to See US as Strong, Smart Country Rather Than Last Resort for Seniles
After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at demilitarising the country and ridding it of the influence of neo-Nazi elements
Medvedev: Russia Wants to See US as Strong, Smart Country Rather Than Last Resort for Seniles
07:04 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 23.03.2022)
After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at demilitarising the country and ridding it of the influence of neo-Nazi elements in the government and armed forces, the US and its allies have been funneling military assistance to Ukraine while unleashing a massive sanctions campaign targeting Moscow.
The United States risks becoming the last refuge of those who are falling into senility, said Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev
.
Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post
that Washington has tried to "humiliate, limit, divide and destroy" Russia.
According to Dmitry Medvedev, Washington has made it its mission to destroy Russia and then China, which would lead to a global crisis and collapse, however, Moscow will never allow such a turn of events.
He stated that over the past 30 years, Russia has been the target of a mediocre and primitive game waged by the United States.
"There is only one explanation - it is an enemy. What other successors of the USSR are there, even if there are no more fundamental ideological contradictions? This means that Russia must be humiliated, limited, divided and destroyed," underscored Medvedev.
The next goal of Washington, Medvedev continued, will be a total weakening of China.
"And then there are only a couple of steps left before a severe global crisis, an energy and food collapse, the failure of all collective security systems and, soon, a large nuclear explosion, " warned Medvedev, as he offered his take on Washington’s global strategy.
Medvedev added that the Russian Federation would like to see the United States as a responsible state that performs all the functions of a great power, a state that tries to solve its many internal problems, and does not undermine the development of other countries.
"All this is possible. Unless, of course, you think that the US president's name is Volodymyr Zelensky and do not periodically ask aides how to spell Iraq or Iran correctly," he concluded.