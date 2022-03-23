https://sputniknews.com/20220323/medvedev-russia-wants-to-see-us-as-strong-smart-country-rather-than-last-resort-for-seniles-1094105926.html

Medvedev: Russia Wants to See US as Strong, Smart Country Rather Than Last Resort for Seniles

Medvedev: Russia Wants to See US as Strong, Smart Country Rather Than Last Resort for Seniles

After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at demilitarising the country and ridding it of the influence of neo-Nazi elements... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T07:04+0000

2022-03-23T07:04+0000

2022-03-23T07:33+0000

russia

us

dmitry medvedev

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082704058_0:108:3107:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca25bd7db86204ee37f57f9564b108c.jpg

The United States risks becoming the last refuge of those who are falling into senility, said Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev.Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post that Washington has tried to "humiliate, limit, divide and destroy" Russia.According to Dmitry Medvedev, Washington has made it its mission to destroy Russia and then China, which would lead to a global crisis and collapse, however, Moscow will never allow such a turn of events.He stated that over the past 30 years, Russia has been the target of a mediocre and primitive game waged by the United States."There is only one explanation - it is an enemy. What other successors of the USSR are there, even if there are no more fundamental ideological contradictions? This means that Russia must be humiliated, limited, divided and destroyed," underscored Medvedev.The next goal of Washington, Medvedev continued, will be a total weakening of China.Medvedev added that the Russian Federation would like to see the United States as a responsible state that performs all the functions of a great power, a state that tries to solve its many internal problems, and does not undermine the development of other countries."All this is possible. Unless, of course, you think that the US president's name is Volodymyr Zelensky and do not periodically ask aides how to spell Iraq or Iran correctly," he concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220322/biden-wont-pressure-brussels-to-reject-russian-energy-during-upcoming-euro-trip-white-house-says-1094095033.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russia, us, dmitry medvedev, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky