Russian Ambassador to US: Militarization of Ukraine Threatens European, Global Security

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, said on Tuesday that supplying Kiev with weapons and foreign mercenaries is reckless and dangerous, as it could endanger not only Europe, but the entire world.Antonov additionally pondered whether the West realizes that "thugs" coming from all over the world to fight in Ukraine could use their effective military experience "anywhere, including upon returning home."The Russian diplomat suggested that NATO member states "have forgotten how the United States spent decades searching for manpads [man-portable air-defense systems] handed over to the Afghan Mujahideen throughout the Middle East in the 1980s."The Russian Embassy in the US has additionally accused Washington of deliberately delaying the destruction of chemical weapons, urging it to complete the process.On February 24, Russia announced the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, in response to Donbass republics' requests for assistance in repelling the increasing aggression of the Ukrainian troops. According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the special military operation is only aimed at Ukrainian military facilities. The Ukrainian military have been accused by the Kremlin of using terrorist tactics, including lurking behind civilians and frequenting residential quarters.In the first early days of the special military operation, Ukrainian authorities gave automatic weapons to an estimated tens of thousands of the nation's populace. After Kiev allowed the nation's civilian population to take up weapons, looting was reported in local media. Western countries continue to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Russia has consistently condemned these deliveries of fresh weapons to Ukrainian fighters as fueling the conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/lavrov-ukraine-cant-have-weapons-that-pose-threat-to-russia-1093920116.html
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The ambassador called on those US politicians who make decisions to supply weapons to Kiev "to get rid of illusions and complacency," because the US also sees weapons falling into the hands of extremists on its own territory.
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, said on Tuesday that supplying Kiev with weapons and foreign mercenaries is reckless and dangerous, as it could endanger not only Europe, but the entire world.
"Pumping the Kiev regime up with weapons and sending foreign mercenaries into Ukrainian territory is irresponsible and extremely dangerous. The militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security," Antonov posted to Telegram. A considerable portion of the weaponry, according to Antonov, will wind up in the hands of criminals, Nazis, and terrorists.
"Now, in pursuit of financial gain, the defense industry sector companies have completely lost their moral guidelines and are ready to earn money on blood. We urge the sponsors of the Kiev regime to stop encouraging bloodshed in Ukraine and seriously think about the consequences of their activities,” the Russian diplomat stated.
Antonov additionally pondered whether the West realizes that "thugs" coming from all over the world to fight in Ukraine could use their effective military experience "anywhere, including upon returning home."
The Russian diplomat suggested that NATO member states "have forgotten how the United States spent decades searching for manpads [man-portable air-defense systems] handed over to the Afghan Mujahideen throughout the Middle East in the 1980s."
The Russian Embassy in the US has additionally accused Washington of deliberately delaying the destruction of chemical weapons, urging it to complete the process.
"In 2017 Russia eliminated its stockpile of chemical weapons. This fact was documented by the @OPCW," the embassy tweeted. "[The United States] in its turn has deliberately delayed the destruction of the remaining 3% of #CW, that still poses a serious threat to the globe. We call on the #US to liquidate all its #CW."
On February 24, Russia announced the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, in response to Donbass republics' requests for assistance in repelling the increasing aggression of the Ukrainian troops. According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the special military operation is only aimed
at Ukrainian military facilities.
The Ukrainian military have been accused by the Kremlin of using terrorist tactics, including lurking behind civilians and frequenting residential quarters.
In the first early days of the special military operation, Ukrainian authorities gave automatic weapons to an estimated tens of thousands of the nation's populace. After Kiev allowed the nation's civilian population to take up weapons, looting was reported in local media.
Western countries continue to supply
weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Russia has consistently condemned these deliveries of fresh weapons to Ukrainian fighters as fueling the conflict.
