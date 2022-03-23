https://sputniknews.com/20220323/russian-ambassador-to-us-militarization-of-ukraine-threatens-european-global-security--1094101247.html

Russian Ambassador to US: Militarization of Ukraine Threatens European, Global Security

The ambassador called on those US politicians who make decisions to supply weapons to Kiev "to get rid of illusions and complacency," because the US also sees... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, said on Tuesday that supplying Kiev with weapons and foreign mercenaries is reckless and dangerous, as it could endanger not only Europe, but the entire world.Antonov additionally pondered whether the West realizes that "thugs" coming from all over the world to fight in Ukraine could use their effective military experience "anywhere, including upon returning home."The Russian diplomat suggested that NATO member states "have forgotten how the United States spent decades searching for manpads [man-portable air-defense systems] handed over to the Afghan Mujahideen throughout the Middle East in the 1980s."The Russian Embassy in the US has additionally accused Washington of deliberately delaying the destruction of chemical weapons, urging it to complete the process.On February 24, Russia announced the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, in response to Donbass republics' requests for assistance in repelling the increasing aggression of the Ukrainian troops. According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the special military operation is only aimed at Ukrainian military facilities. The Ukrainian military have been accused by the Kremlin of using terrorist tactics, including lurking behind civilians and frequenting residential quarters.In the first early days of the special military operation, Ukrainian authorities gave automatic weapons to an estimated tens of thousands of the nation's populace. After Kiev allowed the nation's civilian population to take up weapons, looting was reported in local media. Western countries continue to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Russia has consistently condemned these deliveries of fresh weapons to Ukrainian fighters as fueling the conflict.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

