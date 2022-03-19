https://sputniknews.com/20220319/nicaraguan-lawmakers-call-for-international-investigation-of-us-biological-labs-in-ukraine-1094008539.html

Nicaraguan Lawmakers Call for International Investigation of US Biological Labs in Ukraine

MANAGUA (Sputnik) - The United Nations and Europe should investigate US activities concerning a network of biological laboratories in Ukraine, two Nicaraguan... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

Pastran said that the situation with potential biohazards being developed by the US in Ukraine is serious enough to be a subject of concern for the entire international community.Another Sandinista National Liberation Front lawmaker, Carlos Emilio Lopez, said that the facts unearthed by Russia about the existence of potentially hazardous US biolabs in Ukraine must be investigated by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the UN Security Council, and the UN Human Rights Council.On 7 March, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian armed forces had found 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine supervised by the US Department of Defence and possibly involved in the production of biological weapons. On 8 March, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate that the US was working with Ukraine to protect biological laboratories located there as the Russian military "may be seeking to gain control" of these facilities during Moscow's special military operation.On Friday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said that the UN had neither the mandate nor the technical capabilities to investigate claims about the existence of biological programmes in Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

