Biolabs in Ukraine Pose Threat to All Europe, Not Just Russia, Diplomat Warns

Biolaboratories in Ukraine pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik."As for biolaboratories on Ukraine's territory, they pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe. Conducting Russia's special operation in Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at stopping this threat," Polishchuk said.Purpose of Russia’s operation in Ukraine is, among other things, to stop the threat posed by biolaboratories, Aleksey Polishchuk added.The Russian diplomat added that Moscow was forced to recognise the Donbass republics' independence, but the decision on their possible return to Ukraine is up to LPR and DPR residents.As part of the special operation launched in Ukraine on 24 February, the Russian armed forces had found 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine, which were fulfilling orders from the US Department of Defense and possibly involved in biological weapons production.Last week, the Russian defence ministry unveiled new findings after analysing documents obtained from experts from Ukrainian biolaboratories. According to the information, Washington spent over $200 million to study pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine and possibility of transmission of African swine fever and anthrax through these animal.

