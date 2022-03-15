International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220315/biolabs-in-ukraine-pose-threat-to-all-europe-not-just-russia-diplomat-warns-1093884397.html
Biolabs in Ukraine Pose Threat to All Europe, Not Just Russia, Diplomat Warns
Biolabs in Ukraine Pose Threat to All Europe, Not Just Russia, Diplomat Warns
Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that there were about 30 biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, fulfilling orders from the US Department of... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T06:33+0000
2022-03-15T06:45+0000
situation in ukraine
europe
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Biolaboratories in Ukraine pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik."As for biolaboratories on Ukraine's territory, they pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe. Conducting Russia's special operation in Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at stopping this threat," Polishchuk said.Purpose of Russia’s operation in Ukraine is, among other things, to stop the threat posed by biolaboratories, Aleksey Polishchuk added.The Russian diplomat added that Moscow was forced to recognise the Donbass republics' independence, but the decision on their possible return to Ukraine is up to LPR and DPR residents.As part of the special operation launched in Ukraine on 24 February, the Russian armed forces had found 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine, which were fulfilling orders from the US Department of Defense and possibly involved in biological weapons production.Last week, the Russian defence ministry unveiled new findings after analysing documents obtained from experts from Ukrainian biolaboratories. According to the information, Washington spent over $200 million to study pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine and possibility of transmission of African swine fever and anthrax through these animal.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia

Biolabs in Ukraine Pose Threat to All Europe, Not Just Russia, Diplomat Warns

06:33 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 15.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that there were about 30 biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, fulfilling orders from the US Department of Defense.
Biolaboratories in Ukraine pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

"As for biolaboratories on Ukraine's territory, they pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe. Conducting Russia's special operation in Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at stopping this threat," Polishchuk said.
Purpose of Russia’s operation in Ukraine is, among other things, to stop the threat posed by biolaboratories, Aleksey Polishchuk added.
The Russian diplomat added that Moscow was forced to recognise the Donbass republics' independence, but the decision on their possible return to Ukraine is up to LPR and DPR residents.
As part of the special operation launched in Ukraine on 24 February, the Russian armed forces had found 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine, which were fulfilling orders from the US Department of Defense and possibly involved in biological weapons production.

Last week, the Russian defence ministry unveiled new findings after analysing documents obtained from experts from Ukrainian biolaboratories. According to the information, Washington spent over $200 million to study pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine and possibility of transmission of African swine fever and anthrax through these animal.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала