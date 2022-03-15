https://sputniknews.com/20220315/norwegian-energy-firm-equinor-confirms-halt-in-trading-in-transporting-russian-oil-1093883915.html

Norwegian Energy Firm Equinor Confirms Halt in Trading in, Transporting Russian Oil

Norwegian Energy Firm Equinor Confirms Halt in Trading in, Transporting Russian Oil

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian energy company Equinor, which had been present in Russia for over 30 years, confirmed that it would stop trading in and... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T06:23+0000

2022-03-15T06:23+0000

2022-03-15T06:23+0000

world

oil

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/43/1078844386_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_39a360e6bf20bec1b79ada5e7cdea746.jpg

"Following the announcement that Equinor has started the process to exit its projects in Russia, a decision has been made that Equinor will also stop trading in Russian oil. This means that Equinor will not enter any new trades or engage in transport of oil and oil products from Russia," the company said in a statement on Monday.In addition, Equinor pledged to review all aspects of cooperation with Russia, including legal obligations. At the moment, the company has certain commitments under agreements concluded before the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Equinor added that it would receive cargoes under these contracts in compliance with Western sanctions recently imposed on Russia.On 28 February, the company decided to cease new investments into Russian business and exit all Russian joint ventures.Russia began its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many Western companies decided to leave the country's market.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, oil, russia