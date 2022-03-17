https://sputniknews.com/20220317/russia-believes-components-of-biological-weapons-were-created-in-ukraine---mod-1093960475.html

Russian MoD Names Curator of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine

Russian MoD Names Curator of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine

The Russian military began to pull back the curtain on the size and scope of the network of Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine last week. US officials and... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T12:33+0000

2022-03-17T12:33+0000

2022-03-17T13:00+0000

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102449/95/1024499564_0:112:2048:1264_1920x0_80_0_0_98f9951f84916e0363376421df5b0564.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defence has presented fresh details about the US-funded biolabs operating in Ukraine, saying that the programme has been financed to the tune of $32 million, and that one of its currators was Joanna Wintrol, the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency's liason officer at the US Embassy in Kiev."An analysis of the information received suggests that Ukrainian specialists have not been made aware of the potential risks involved in the transfer of biomaterials, and that they are essentially being used and kept in the dark, and have no real idea about the true goals of the ongoing research," Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops chief Igor Kirillov said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday.Kirillov said it was "no coincidence that these biolaboratories were chosen by the DTRA and its contractor Black & Veatch "to excute Project U-P-8, directed at the study of pathogens of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis and hantaviruses."According to the officer, these pathogens have natural foci in both Ukraine and Russia. "Their use can be disguised as the natural outbreak of diseases. That is why this particular project received additional funding, and the deadlines for its implementation were extended," Kirillov said.Kirillov reported that Ukraine's biolabs are continuing to destroy biomaterials and documentation on their research into dangerous viruases, in accordance with instructions to do so sent out last month by Ukraine's minister of health.'"We continue to receive information about attempts to destroy biomaterials and documentatation in Ukraine's laboratories. We are aware that during such liquidation activities at the Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine in the settlement of Khlebodarskoye [Odessa region] Ukrainian nationals workign at the lab were not even allowed in the building," the officer said."This laboratory cooperates with teh Mechnikov Anti-Plague Research Institute in Odessa, which conducts research on plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia and arboviruses," Kirillov reported.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine