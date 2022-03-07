International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
30 Biolabs That Were Commissioned by Pentagon Were Formed in Ukraine – Russian MoD
30 Biolabs That Were Commissioned by Pentagon Were Formed in Ukraine – Russian MoD
According to the head of the Russian Armed Forces' Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, the laboratories in Lvov were conducting work with... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
A network comprised of some 30 biological laboratories was formed in Ukraine, with the activities conducted in these labs being commissioned by the US Ministry of Defense, Russia's Defense Ministry has announced.According to Kirillov, biological laboratiries in Lvov were conducting work with infectious agents of plague, anthrax, and brucellosis, while the labs in Kharkov and Poltava were working with infectious agents of diphtheria, salmonellosis, and dysentery.Kirillov also declared that the government in Kiev had sent to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States thousands of patient's serum samples, primarily from patients of "Slavic ethniticy," under the pretext of testing COVID-19 treatment methods.
According to the head of the Russian Armed Forces' Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, the laboratories in Lvov were conducting work with infectious agents of plague, anthrax, and brucellosis, while the labs in Kharkov and Poltava were working with infectious agents of diphtheria, salmonellosis, and dysentery.
A network comprised of some 30 biological laboratories was formed in Ukraine, with the activities conducted in these labs being commissioned by the US Ministry of Defense, Russia's Defense Ministry has announced.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, stated that the biolabs' activities, as well as the "so called reform program of Ukraine's healthcare system executed by the US" have led to an increase in cases of "highly dangerous and economically significant infections."
According to Kirillov, biological laboratiries in Lvov were conducting work with infectious agents of plague, anthrax, and brucellosis, while the labs in Kharkov and Poltava were working with infectious agents of diphtheria, salmonellosis, and dysentery.
Kirillov also declared that the government in Kiev had sent to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States thousands of patient's serum samples, primarily from patients of "Slavic ethniticy," under the pretext of testing COVID-19 treatment methods.
