30 Biolabs That Were Commissioned by Pentagon Were Formed in Ukraine – Russian MoD

30 Biolabs That Were Commissioned by Pentagon Were Formed in Ukraine – Russian MoD

According to the head of the Russian Armed Forces' Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, the laboratories in Lvov were conducting work with... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

A network comprised of some 30 biological laboratories was formed in Ukraine, with the activities conducted in these labs being commissioned by the US Ministry of Defense, Russia's Defense Ministry has announced.According to Kirillov, biological laboratiries in Lvov were conducting work with infectious agents of plague, anthrax, and brucellosis, while the labs in Kharkov and Poltava were working with infectious agents of diphtheria, salmonellosis, and dysentery.Kirillov also declared that the government in Kiev had sent to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States thousands of patient's serum samples, primarily from patients of "Slavic ethniticy," under the pretext of testing COVID-19 treatment methods.

