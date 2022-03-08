https://sputniknews.com/20220308/nuland-confesses-ukraine-has-biological-research-facilities-fears-russia-could-seize-them-1093699790.html

Nuland Confesses Ukraine Has ’Biological Research Facilities,’ Fears Russia Could Seize Them

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said it has been closely monitoring the bioweapons programs that were developed by the Pentagon in post-Soviet countries... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted on Tuesday that Ukraine hosts what she called “biological research facilities,” adding that the United States is concerned they could come under the control of Russian forces.The Russian Defense Ministry recently published documents showing that Kiev was ordered to urgently eliminate traces of what was called a biological weapons program.Documentation was received from Ukrainian biological research laboratories on the urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens on February 24, including anthrax, cholera and the plague, in what could be a cover-up of Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) violations.“Now the documents are being analyzed by military specialists from the Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection forces,” the ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the Pentagon has been experiencing difficulties in continuing its secret biological experiments with the start of Russian special operation in Ukraine.According to Konashenkov, these facilities were developing components for biological weapons. “With the start of a special military operation, the Pentagon had serious concerns about disclosing the conduct of secret biological experiments on the territory of Ukraine,” he said.“To prevent disclosure of the facts of violation by the United States and Ukraine of Article 1 of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons by The Ukrainian Ministry of Health, instructions of urgent elimination of stored stocks of dangerous pathogens was sent to all biolaboratories,” Konashenkov said.In the near future, the ministry will release its analysis of the received documents.Controversy has long surrounded all “biological facilities” of this type that were established in Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with rumors alleging that Pentagon-funded experiments have been carried out on local military forces to examine resistance to dangerous diseases.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

