Russian MoD on US Biolabs: One Goal Was to Create Bioagents That Can Target Certain Ethnic Groups
Russian MoD on US Biolabs: One Goal Was to Create Bioagents That Can Target Certain Ethnic Groups
Among the goals of the biological research laboratories in Ukraine suspected of having been funded by the United States was the creation of bioagents that would be capable of targeting certain ethnic groups, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed on Thursday.Igor Kirillov, the head of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Defence Ministry has obtained documents confirming that the high-risk biological research in Ukraine is led by US specialists.
Russian MoD on US Biolabs: One Goal Was to Create Bioagents That Can Target Certain Ethnic Groups
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier announced that the United States had poured money into biological research facilities in Ukraine, alleging they may have been used in order to create biological weapons and conduct bat coronavirus-related experiments.
Igor Kirillov, the head of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Defence Ministry has obtained documents confirming that the high-risk biological research in Ukraine is led by US specialists.