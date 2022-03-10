https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russian-mod-on-us-biolabs-one-goal-was-to-create-bioagents-that-can-target-certain-ethnic-groups-1093747598.html

Russian MoD on US Biolabs: One Goal Was to Create Bioagents That Can Target Certain Ethnic Groups

Among the goals of the biological research laboratories in Ukraine suspected of having been funded by the United States was the creation of bioagents that would be capable of targeting certain ethnic groups, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed on Thursday.Igor Kirillov, the head of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Defence Ministry has obtained documents confirming that the high-risk biological research in Ukraine is led by US specialists.

