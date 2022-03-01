https://sputniknews.com/20220301/medvedev-tells-le-maire-to-watch-his-words-after-vow-to-wage-economic--financial-war-on-russia-1093480588.html

The EU will wage a total "economic and financial war" against Russia, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Tuesday. 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to "watch his words" after the official vowed that the EU will wage a total "economic and financial war" against Russia.Russia will face a collapse of its economy amid the full force of sanctions from the European Union and the United States unleashed against it, Le Maire told France Info radio on Tuesday.The French minister also said that Brussels would wage a total "economic and financial war" against Russia over the developments in Ukraine.Bruno Le Maire had added that he would be discussing with the leaders of TotalEnergies and Engie their activities in Russia due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.His statement followed a Monday announcement that Paris would be identifying Russians who have properties in France as the new package of EU sanctions is unleashed.A number of world powers moved to slap Moscow with sanctions amid its operation in Ukraine aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying the country following requests for assistance from self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) due to escalating attacks by Ukrainian forces.As the European Union placed a number of senior Russian officials, including members of the Security Council, on its sanctions list, with the restrictions including a freeze on any assets the officials may have in EU jurisdiction, Dmitry Medvedev indicated earlier that Russia will respond in a tit-for-tat manner.He wrote in a post on his VKontakte page that Russia already had “rich experience” in this area, and a “strict” law on this subject ready to be implemented, adding that the "fun is just beginning.” Furthermore, Western governments have unleashed a campaign to censor Russian foreign-language media over the conflict in Ukraine, shutting down websites, radio and television broadcasts, and blocking or otherwise limiting access to Sputnik and RT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.US and its allies have also been promising to ramp up military assistance to Ukraine, with EU Foreign Ministers agreeing to supply 450 million euros ($500 million) worth of arms to Kiev.The US, Canada and Australia have also approved lethal defensive assistance to Ukraine, with Joe Biden promising a $350 million package of military aid to Kiev,.

