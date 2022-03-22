https://sputniknews.com/20220322/biden-wont-pressure-brussels-to-reject-russian-energy-during-upcoming-euro-trip-white-house-says-1094095033.html

US Will Consult With Allies 'Contingency' of Nuclear Weapons Use, National Security Adviser Says

US Will Consult With Allies 'Contingency' of Nuclear Weapons Use, National Security Adviser Says

The president will travel to Europe on Wednesday for a meeting of the European Council and to attend an emergency NATO summit on Thursday. From there, he is... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T18:02+0000

2022-03-22T18:02+0000

2022-03-22T18:56+0000

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/39/1078403908_0:273:848:750_1920x0_80_0_0_03163539b98e6ec39e6fb2fb5aab387d.jpg

The White House will discuss the potential use of nuclear weapons with allies and partners, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be placed on heightened alert late last month, citing "aggressive statements" by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss about possible NATO involvement in the Ukraine crisis. On 1 March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the US to remove its nuclear weapons from Europe and dismantle related infrastructure.Commenting on Biden's upcoming Europe trip, Sullivan said the president won't be seeking to pressure Washington's allies to immediately ban Russian energy supplies, but that he does plan to announce a "joint response" aimed at reducing Europe's dependence on Moscow."He will work with allies on longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture on the eastern flank. He will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas at long last," he said.The US and its allies will also "have the opportunity to coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine," and will be imposing "further sanctions on Russia, and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and ensure robust enforcement," Sullivan said.Commenting on Biden's announcement earlier this month on the near total ban on Russian energy imports into the US, Sullivan said the president has made clear that he was "not going to pressure" allies to follow suit. "From his perspective, what we have achieved with our European partners in terms of financial sanctions, export controls and other measures to hit the Russian economy hard have had unprecedented impact on a large economy on a scale we have never seen before."

https://sputniknews.com/20220316/putin-pro-nazi-regime-in-kiev-could-get-nuclear-weapons-in-foreseeable-future-to-target-russia-1093929815.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220322/biden-cant-do-much-to-help-europe-with-unrealistic-push-away-from-russian-energy-supplies-report-1094091598.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden