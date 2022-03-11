https://sputniknews.com/20220311/from-antipathy-to-calls-for-death-how-meta-greenlighted-hate-speech-against-russian-soldiers-1093788273.html

From Antipathy to Calls for Death: How Meta Greenlighted Hate Speech Against Russian Soldiers

From Antipathy to Calls for Death: How Meta Greenlighted Hate Speech Against Russian Soldiers

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta announced that calls for violence and death against Russian soldiers and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T19:10+0000

2022-03-11T19:10+0000

2022-03-11T19:10+0000

us

world

opinion

russia

europe

russophobia

censorship

meta

facebook

hate speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093519726_0:222:2853:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd21423daa77477860342d55a6d9984.jpg

"The Facebook platform was always based on an illusion of inclusivity, itself being the creation of a person incapable of understanding the concept," says Dr. Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia. "In truth, it is based on the dogma of the algorithm, the excitement caused by searches and controversy, the value-free prism of extravagant 'debate'. Racism and xenophobia are sexy components to the Facebook vision, and say much about their founder. The fact that the platform is openly endorsing a position against a country or nationality is an admission that it is coming clean: to hate is to sell."An internal Meta memo obtained by Reuters highlighted a change in the former's hate speech policy, allowing "T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the hate speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, except prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine." At the same time, Meta highlighted that it "still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."A Russian Investigative Committee said on 11 March that it would open a criminal case against Meta "due to illegal calls for the murder of Russian nationals." The Russian General Prosecutor’s Office suggested that the Silicon Valley tech giant be branded “extremist” and called to block Instagram in the country. Last week, Moscow blocked access to Facebook over fake reports about the special military operation in Ukraine. The move followed Meta's removal of Sputnik News and RT across the EU.Meta, according to reports, is thought by many to be likely to succeed with its hate speech policy in the West, "because they are now riding the coattails of outrage about Russia's attack on Ukraine," according to Kampmark. The academic does not expect Western governments to advocate enhanced regulation of social media platforms over the recent calls for violence against active members of the Russian military.A wait and see attitude must, according to Kampmark, be adopted as to how human rights organisations respond. If they remain silent, it will be "deeply compromising to the nature of dialogue and engagement associated with these digital platforms.""Hate speech and its cognates should be condemned, but human rights are historically situational in politics," remarks the academic.The West's "Ridiculous Antipathy" for RussiaMeta's latest move fits an emerging pattern of irrational anti-Russian rhetoric that has engulfed Western Europe and the United States, notes Dr. Ellis Cashmore, a visiting professor of sociology at the Aston University in the UK, and also a media analyst and independent commentator.A week ago, reports emerged about instances of abuse and bullying in Norwegian schools. On 11 March, unknown people started a fire at the gym entrance of the Lomonosov Russian-German bilingual school in Berlin. World renown Russian celebrities, including conductor Valery Gergiev, pianist Denis Matsuev and opera singer Anna Netrebko were "cancelled" in the West despite reportedly being politically neutral. "This antipathy for Russia and all things Russia," says the professor. "This is how ridiculous it has become. Earlier this week, liquor stores were removing vodka made in Russia from their shelves. How stupid is that? It is so ridiculous. It's childlike, in my opinion, but that's how petty it has become. You know, taking Russian vodka off the shelves, and it won't be long before Russian vodka is taken away from bars. Everything that involves Russia, it is this Russophobia, it's changing people's mentalities."On 2 March, the EU banned the Russian RT and Sputnik media organisations within the bloc. Big tech giants, including Google and Twitter, joined Facebook in censoring what they have described as "Russian state-affiliated media" in the European Union. However, on 11 March, Google's YouTube went further, saying that it would start globally blocking YouTube channels for any media "funded by the Russian government". Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220304/whats-next-nazi-style-book-burning-wests-cancel-russia-effort-is-morally-insane-scholars-say-1093597729.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, russia, europe, russophobia, censorship, meta, facebook, hate speech, instagram