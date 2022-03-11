https://sputniknews.com/20220311/youtube-suspends-all-monetisation-in-russia-1093787541.html
YouTube Blocks Russian State-Run Media Channels Around the World
YouTube Blocks Russian State-Run Media Channels Around the World
Earlier in March, YouTube started blocking the YouTube channels of Sputnik and RT across Europe, falling in line with the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions imposed... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
YouTube, the video hosting platform owned by Google, has moved to block access to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, citing a policy that prohibits content that denies well-documented violent events.According to the statement, the platform has already removed more than 1,000 channels and over 15,000 videos for "violating not only our hate speech policy, but also our policies around misinformation, graphic content and more".YouTube also said it has suspended all of the ways to monetise on the platform in Russia, shortly after pausing all ads on videos in the country.Earlier in March, the platform started blocking the YouTube channels of Russian state-run media across Europe after the EU slapped sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine. Russian state media called the move an act of censorship and "manipulation of the information agenda".On Friday, another Western Big Tech company, Meta, introduced a controversial change to its platforms' policies, allowing what they called "forms of political expression" that would normally violate its rules - like hate speech such as “death to the Russian invaders".The move drew massive condemnation from Russia, with the country's media watchdog announcing that Instagram would be blocked since the platform allows calls for violence against Russian soldiers. Earlier, the regulator blocked Facebook and limited access to Twitter.Instagram is set to be blocked by Russia’s media watchdog on 14 March at midnight.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
YouTube Blocks Russian State-Run Media Channels Around the World
17:33 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 11.03.2022)
