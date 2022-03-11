https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-german-school-in-berlin-set-ablaze-1093781575.html

Russian-German School in Berlin Set Ablaze

"After unknown people set fire to the entrance of a gym in Marzahn this morning, the police department of state security is now investigating at the Berlin Criminal Police Office. An attentive passer-by called the fire brigade and the police to the Allee der Kosmonauten at around 3.20 a.m. [02:20 GMT] when he noticed smoke in the gym of the German-Russian school," the police said.The police initially tried to put out the blaze, but the fire department had to join in to prevent the fire from spreading, according to the statement.The network of Lomonosov bilingual private schools has been operating in Berlin since 2006. They offer primary and secondary education in Russian and German.Russian premises abroad have been subjected to occasional assaults after the government launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24. The special military operation was in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

