https://sputniknews.com/20220304/mike-pompeo-calls-for-diplomatic-recognition-of-taiwan-as-free-and-sovereign-country-1093572675.html

Mike Pompeo Calls for 'Diplomatic Recognition' of Taiwan as 'Free and Sovereign Country'

Mike Pompeo Calls for 'Diplomatic Recognition' of Taiwan as 'Free and Sovereign Country'

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the "One-China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T07:27+0000

2022-03-04T07:27+0000

2022-03-04T07:35+0000

us

mike pompeo

donald trump

china

taiwan

joe biden

tsai ing-wen

asia-pacific

one china policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/18/1081861679_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3eb89d56281f07c911d1a3823b1b1a5.jpg

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged the Biden administration to take the "long-overdue" step of granting "diplomatic recognition" of Taiwan and declaring it a "free and sovereign country".Pompeo is on a visit to the self-governed East Asian island between 2 and 5 March, a trip announced by his host, the Taipei-based Prospect Foundation, last month."This isn't about Taiwan's future independence, it's about recognising an unmistakable already existent reality. That reality is, as many of your past and present leaders have made clear, there's no need for Taiwan to declare independence because it's already an independent country", Pompeo said in a series of tweets.The remarks made by the ex-chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) hold significance as they come a day after he was awarded the "Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon", Taiwan's top presidential honour, by President Tsai Ing-wen. Previously, only former US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld had been given this honour."During his term, restrictions on contact between US and Taiwan government officials were lifted, arms sales were normalised, and mutual visits by higher-level US and Taiwanese officials were made possible. These measures all helped deepen bilateral interaction and cooperation", Tsai, the leader of Taipei's secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), stated.In January 2020, Pompeo scrapped the "Taiwan Guidelines", which, among other things, had prohibited meetings between US and Taiwanese officials at the White House or the State Department and barred any American official from referring to the Chinese province as a "country".Pompeo, along with 27 other high-profile Americans, was slapped with sanctions by Beijing on 20 January 2021, for promoting a "series of crazy moves". The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the moves had "gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-US relations".Pompeo, a potential US presidential contender in 2024, justified his moves during his time in office, while speaking at the awards ceremony.He remarked that it wasn't "provocative" to say that one demands freedom."I think we need only watch what's taking place in Europe today to see that this continues to demand deep, concerted, focused leadership from those of us who cherish freedom", stated Pompeo, in reference to Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine."Indeed, to walk away from these things, [is to] demonstrate the absence of resolve", he also stated.Pompeo's visit follows a trip by a senior American delegation sent by US President Joe Biden and led by former Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral (retired) Michael Mullen to "reassure" Taipei of Washington's support for the island.Taiwan has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. Beijing considers the island to be its province, while Taiwan, which formally calls itself the Republic of China (ROC), maintains political and economic relations with several other nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20220303/taipei-police-probe-death-threat-to-mike-pompeo-as-ex-us-secretary-of-state-visits-taiwan-1093557983.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220223/china-is-gonna-be-next-trump-claims-xi-ready-to-seize-taiwan-after-moscows-donbass-recognition-1093311716.html

china

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

us, mike pompeo, donald trump, china, taiwan, joe biden, tsai ing-wen, asia-pacific, one china policy