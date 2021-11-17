Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-senators-lobby-india-on-defending-taiwan-in-case-of-possible-invasion-from-china-1090793961.html
US Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China
US Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China
The fate of the self-governed Chinese province of Taiwan figured prominently in the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T14:57+0000
2021-11-17T14:57+0000
joe biden
xi jinping
china
india
taiwan
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090805149_0:127:3072:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_11dc1c21e1107ac80ae606d2d372cfa5.jpg
A US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate’s India Caucus, disclosed on Tuesday that Congress members engaged in extensive discussions on the "Taiwan question" when they travelled to the Philippines, Taiwan, and India last week.“In other words, what’s at stake here is much larger than the future of one nation,” Cornyn, a Republican senator from Texas, also remarked.An official press release from the Indian government about the meeting between the US Congress delegation and Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, makes no mention of Taiwan-related topics.India doesn’t officially recognise Taiwan and adheres to the One-China Policy. Cornyn reckoned that if China was “able to capture Taiwan” there wasn’t a reason to believe that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will stop there.“China also has territorial claims against the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and India,” he noted.Passage of the NDAA, which is an annual affair, in the US Congress is instrumental in sanctioning America’s defence spending. The Joe Biden administration’s initial estimate of $753 billion in federal defence spending has already shot up to $778 billion. While the US House of Representatives has cleared the NDAA, the Bill is yet to be cleared in the Senate.Cornyn said that NDAA was “critical” in the US-led goal in defending Taiwan from a possible Chinese "invasion," as he echoed fears that such a scenario could take place by 2027, or even earlier.Former US Indo-Pacific Commander Philip Davidson said in September that Beijing could "invade" Taiwan by 2027.“The Taiwan Partnership Act would establish a partnership between the US’ National Guard and Taiwanese defence forces just to strengthen Taiwan’s preparedness,” he said.“Should troops need to be deployed quickly in case of a crisis, they would be armed with the same knowledge and skills as the dedicated US guardsmen. The NDAA also proposes other provisions to increase cooperation with Taiwan and equip the US Indo-Pacific command with more resources,” added Cornyn.Cornyn further urged the countries of the "Quad" grouping, which comprises Australia, India, and Japan (besides the US) to stand up to defend Taiwan in the future.Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said last week that it wasn’t “inconceivable” that his government would join the US in defending Taiwan if the self-governed province is invaded by China.Xi Warns Biden Against Crossing 'Red Line' on TaiwanChina has consistently maintained that it's not open to granting any concessions on the Taiwan question and seeks "reunification" with the renegade province."Achieving China's complete reunification is an aspiration shared by all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on 16 November. He was spelling out Beijing's position on the Taiwan question, as specified by President Xi Jinping during his virtual summit with Biden earlier in the day."That said, should the separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line, we will be compelled to take resolute measures," Zhao further said.While it has regularly called for "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, Beijing hasn't ruled out the use of force should American or any other country support Taiwan's "independence."According to a White House readout of the meeting, Biden re-affirmed America's commitment to the "One China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances."The Joint Communiques, signed between 1971 and 1982, are considered by Beijing as the "political foundation" of relations between itself and the US. Among other things, the agreements stipulate that the US doesn't recognise any other Chinese nation but the People's Republic of China, which translates into US' respect for the "One China" policy.
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/biden-reportedly-told-xi-jinping-us-doesnt-support-taiwans-independence-1090764601.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/china-warns-us-will-dump-india-australia-and-japan-as-four-nations-convene-for-quad-summit-1089391336.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/xi-warns-biden-supporting-taiwan-is-playing-with-fire-1090779857.html
china
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090805149_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42d079f33a295bfe726ab049f57ca73f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, xi jinping, china, india, taiwan, national defense authorization act (ndaa), quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

US Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China

14:57 GMT 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANN WANGVeterans take part in a flag raising ceremony at a former military post on Kinmen, Taiwan, October 15, 2021
Veterans take part in a flag raising ceremony at a former military post on Kinmen, Taiwan, October 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / ANN WANG
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The fate of the self-governed Chinese province of Taiwan figured prominently in the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Xi told Biden that Beijing was “patient” in seeking reunification with Taiwan but those supporting its "independence" were “playing with fire."
A US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate’s India Caucus, disclosed on Tuesday that Congress members engaged in extensive discussions on the "Taiwan question" when they travelled to the Philippines, Taiwan, and India last week.

“India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (Subrahmanyam Jaishankar) said that Taiwan isn’t just a Taiwan problem. It’s a China problem,” said Cornyn, while urging US Congress to consider additional budgeting in the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Taiwan-related provisions.

“In other words, what’s at stake here is much larger than the future of one nation,” Cornyn, a Republican senator from Texas, also remarked.
An official press release from the Indian government about the meeting between the US Congress delegation and Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, makes no mention of Taiwan-related topics.
India doesn’t officially recognise Taiwan and adheres to the One-China Policy.
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
Biden Reportedly Tells Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support 'Taiwan's Independence'
Yesterday, 05:10 GMT
Cornyn reckoned that if China was “able to capture Taiwan” there wasn’t a reason to believe that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will stop there.
“China also has territorial claims against the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and India,” he noted.
“Taiwan shouldn’t be viewed as the CCP’s ultimate goal but the first domino and a quest to reach global dominance. If Taiwan falls, it won’t be the end but rather a beginning,” Cornyn remarked.
Passage of the NDAA, which is an annual affair, in the US Congress is instrumental in sanctioning America’s defence spending.
The Joe Biden administration’s initial estimate of $753 billion in federal defence spending has already shot up to $778 billion.
While the US House of Representatives has cleared the NDAA, the Bill is yet to be cleared in the Senate.
Cornyn said that NDAA was “critical” in the US-led goal in defending Taiwan from a possible Chinese "invasion," as he echoed fears that such a scenario could take place by 2027, or even earlier.
Former US Indo-Pacific Commander Philip Davidson said in September that Beijing could "invade" Taiwan by 2027.
“The Taiwan Partnership Act would establish a partnership between the US’ National Guard and Taiwanese defence forces just to strengthen Taiwan’s preparedness,” he said.
“Should troops need to be deployed quickly in case of a crisis, they would be armed with the same knowledge and skills as the dedicated US guardsmen. The NDAA also proposes other provisions to increase cooperation with Taiwan and equip the US Indo-Pacific command with more resources,” added Cornyn.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
China Warns US Will 'Dump' India, Australia, and Japan as Four Nations Convene for Quad Summit
25 September, 07:18 GMT
Cornyn further urged the countries of the "Quad" grouping, which comprises Australia, India, and Japan (besides the US) to stand up to defend Taiwan in the future.
“I am glad Australia has already shown its support for Taiwan and I hope more of our international partners will follow suit, particularly the Quad, comprising Australia, Japan and India and the United States,” said the US senator.
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said last week that it wasn’t “inconceivable” that his government would join the US in defending Taiwan if the self-governed province is invaded by China.

Xi Warns Biden Against Crossing 'Red Line' on Taiwan

China has consistently maintained that it's not open to granting any concessions on the Taiwan question and seeks "reunification" with the renegade province.
"Achieving China's complete reunification is an aspiration shared by all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on 16 November.
He was spelling out Beijing's position on the Taiwan question, as specified by President Xi Jinping during his virtual summit with Biden earlier in the day.
"That said, should the separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line, we will be compelled to take resolute measures," Zhao further said.
While it has regularly called for "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, Beijing hasn't ruled out the use of force should American or any other country support Taiwan's "independence."
Xi Warns Biden Supporting Taiwan is Playing With Fire - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Xi Warns Biden Supporting Taiwan is 'Playing With Fire'
08:16 GMT
According to a White House readout of the meeting, Biden re-affirmed America's commitment to the "One China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances."
The Joint Communiques, signed between 1971 and 1982, are considered by Beijing as the "political foundation" of relations between itself and the US. Among other things, the agreements stipulate that the US doesn't recognise any other Chinese nation but the People's Republic of China, which translates into US' respect for the "One China" policy.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:05 GMTPentagon Second-in-Command Reveals What US Knows About China’s Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Testing
14:57 GMTUS Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China
14:56 GMT'Critically Close': India's Chandrayaan-2 Narrowly Avoids Collision With NASA's Lunar Orbiter
14:55 GMTBill Gates's Company Picks Site in Wyoming for Pilot NPP
14:37 GMTCongress Politician Plans to Sue Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut for Insulting Mahatma Gandhi
14:35 GMTMerkel Says Vulnerable Consumers Need Energy Bill Help Amid Rising Prices
14:20 GMTLabour Leader Calls Boris Johnson a ‘Coward’ for Failing to Apologise Over Owen Paterson Affair
14:02 GMTIndian Space Research Agency Discovers Inflated Hot-Jupiter Around a Sub-Giant Star
14:01 GMTHackers Reportedly Go on Global Hacking Spree Targeting Media, Governments Using Israeli Spyware
13:54 GMTThree Photojournalists Attacked by Polish Soldiers Near Belarus Border, Polish Media Group Says
13:45 GMTCongress Warned of ‘Critical’ Need to Raise Debt Ceiling to Avoid Dire Scenario Triggered by Default
13:42 GMTIndia, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia
13:40 GMTDecathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say
13:28 GMTIndia Conducts Military Exercise to Augment Winter Stocks for Troops Along China Border
13:26 GMTRussian Scientists Discover Method to Speed Up Trauma Treatment
13:23 GMTIndia’s Pollution Board Orders Emergency Steps Including Vehicle Rationing as Delhi’s Smog Worsens
13:23 GMTWoman Slaps Cab Driver, Hurls Abuse in Delhi Road, Video Goes Viral
13:22 GMTNetizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game
13:15 GMTRussian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku
13:12 GMTEU to Allocate $793,000 on Assistance to Migrants on Belarus' Border, European Commission Says