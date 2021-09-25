https://sputniknews.com/20210925/china-warns-us-will-dump-india-australia-and-japan-as-four-nations-convene-for-quad-summit-1089391336.html

China Warns US Will 'Dump' India, Australia, and Japan as Four Nations Convene for Quad Summit

China Warns US Will 'Dump' India, Australia, and Japan as Four Nations Convene for Quad Summit

Leaders from Australia, India, Japan, and the US held discussions on a range of issues, including maritime security, COVID vaccine cooperation, as well as the... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-25T07:18+0000

2021-09-25T07:18+0000

2021-09-25T07:18+0000

asia & pacific

us

japan

china

australia

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089387639_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6ca7ff36f0cade26cb6c0790fc6fb6.jpg

China has warned the Asian democracies of Australia, India, and Japan that the US will "dump" them like "trash", they way it abandoned its allies in Afghanistan, a reference to the widely-criticised troop withdrawal from the region.The warning was sounded in the state-backed Global Times, as the heads of the four-nation "Quad" grouping convened in Washington, DC, for the first-ever in-person summit on 24 September. The White House summit was hosted by US President Joe Biden and was attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.The column quoted Fudan University Professor Lin Minwang as saying that even after suffering a "great loss" to its interests in Afghanistan in the wake of the takeover of the country by the Taliban*, India had "swallowed the bitter pill" without complaining to the US.In an editorial published on the eve of the Quad summit, the Global Times also warned the Asian democracies that they could incur significant retaliation from Beijing if they followed the US "too far" in confronting Beijing,The Global Times cautioned that Washington would adopt an "Asian versus Asian" strategy and pit certain countries in the region against others while itself standing down from "directly engaging" in regional affairs.The newspaper claimed that the true purpose of the Quad was to "encircle" China, even as it wondered why exactly the US would want to encircle the world's second-biggest economy.The Chinese media further described the Quad as being comprised of "four wards with four different diseases".The Global Times additionally published two sarcastic cartoons in the lead-up to the White House summit, with one of them showing an "unhinged kangaroo", an elephant, and a suited-man being led in a bus driven by "Uncle Sam".In the other cartoon, an American eagle can be seen thinking about a plan to surround China with the help of the said Asian nations, even as it argued that the grouping was "incapable" of inflicting any harm on Beijing.The scathing commentaries on the Quad and the warnings to the Asian nations in the state-backed media are in line with official statements by the Chinese government, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the past labelling the Quad as an "Asian NATO" that could create instability in the region.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said hours before the Quad summit that any "closed" and "exclusive clique" targeting other countries was "doomed to fail".*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/pacific-pacts-galore-quad-leaders-hold-first-in-person-summit-a-week-after-aukus-inaugurated-1089388151.html

https://sputniknews.com/20201023/asian-nato-a-figment-australia-in-malabar-drill-not-linked-with-quad-ex-indian-navy-official-says-1080826731.html

us

japan

china

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

asia & pacific, us, japan, china, australia, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), india