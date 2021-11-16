https://sputniknews.com/20211116/biden-reportedly-told-xi-jinping-us-doesnt-support-taiwans-independence-1090764601.html

Biden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support Taiwan's Independence

On Monday, a virtual summit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden took place, with the two leaders exchanging views on bilateral relations... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden said at the virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US adheres to the ‘one China’ policy and does not support Taiwan’s independence, according to reports.Joe Biden added that the US neither aims to change China’s system nor enter a conflict with Beijing.

