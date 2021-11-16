US President Joe Biden said at the virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US adheres to the ‘one China’ policy and does not support Taiwan’s independence, according to reports.Joe Biden added that the US neither aims to change China’s system nor enter a conflict with Beijing.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china
Biden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support Taiwan's Independence
On Monday, a virtual summit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden took place, with the two leaders exchanging views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The online meeting was held amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
US President Joe Biden said at the virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US adheres to the ‘one China’ policy and does not support Taiwan’s independence, according to reports.
Joe Biden added that the US neither aims to change China’s system nor enter a conflict with Beijing.