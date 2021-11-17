https://sputniknews.com/20211117/xi-warns-biden-supporting-taiwan-is-playing-with-fire-1090779857.html

Xi Warns Biden Supporting Taiwan is 'Playing With Fire'

Xi Warns Biden Supporting Taiwan is 'Playing With Fire'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss talks between the US and China on Taiwan, Adam Schiff's new probes after... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

Xi Warns Biden Supporting Taiwan is "Playing With Fire" On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss talks between the U.S. and China on Taiwan, Adam Schiff's new probes after Russiagate, combat on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Eric Adam's controversial police reform in NYC.

Guests:Carl Zha - Podcaster, Analyst | China Doubles Down on Taiwan To USTyler Nixon - Attorney | Adam Schiff Turns to Jan. 6th After Russiagate FlopsMark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Dozens of Armenian Soldiers Killed in Clash With AzerbaijanTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Clashes With Black Lives MatterIn the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi on Monday where China warned the US against encouraging Taiwanese independence saying "those who play with fire will get burned."In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on Adam Schiff's new series of criminal probes targeting people close to Trump around the January 6th insurrection after his failed Russiagate investigations. We were also joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Armenia turning to Russia for help in their fight on the border of Azerbaijan.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams saying he would reform the NYPD including reinstating plainclothes officers which sparked threats of riots from local Black Lives Matter activists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

