‘China is Gonna be Next’: Trump Claims Xi Ready to Seize Taiwan After Moscow’s Donbass Recognition

2022-02-23T19:45+0000

In a radio interview on Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump predicted that following Russia’s Monday recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which the US has characterized as a land grab, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attempt to make a move on Taiwan.He made the comments Tuesday on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” where he told the hosts “this would never have happened if we were there.”“You think they’re gonna go after Taiwan?” Clay asked him.“But you think with Biden they’ll try him?” Clay then asked.Speaking on Tuesday, Biden claimed Putin’s recognition of the Donbass republics and sending of peacekeepers to the region was “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He used the development to claim that months of vague warnings about an invasion were true, and to justify issuing economic sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions.By contrast, Taiwan is a territory controlled by the former Chinese government that Beijing has always maintained is an integral part of China. In 1949, the communist Red Army triumphed in the civil war, conquering the entire mainland and establishing the People’s Republic of China in Beijing; but the old Republic of China government survived on Taiwan, where the Red Army could not invade, and has persisted ever since. All but a handful of small nations have switched their recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing, including the US in 1979, but Washington has continued to funnel weapons and other support to Taiwan in an open but informal fashion.China has condemned US support for Taiwan, calling it a violation of the three joint communiques underpinning the US-China diplomatic relationship and an intervention in internal Chinese affairs.Xi went on to say that he anticipates such a reunion would happen under the framework of “one country, two systems,” used to incorporate the former British colony of Hong Kong into China as a special autonomous region.Similar to Russia vis-a-vis Ukraine, the US has accused China of threatening an invasion of Taiwan because of regular flights of Chinese aircraft through Taiwan’s expansive and self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and Chinese naval drills in the seas surrounding Taiwan.On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar objected to similar comparisons between Ukraine and Taiwan, saying that problems in the Indo-Pacific region are “quite unique.”"Both are products of very complex histories of that particular region. In the case of Ukraine, a lot of it derives from post-Soviet politics, the expansion of NATO, the dynamics between Russia and Europe, and Russia and the West broadly," the Indian minister said.New Delhi is locked in its own territorial dispute with Islamabad over the Kashmir region, which the two sides have roughly split in half but all of which is claimed by both sides. There are regular ceasefire violations along the fortified Line of Control that several times have flared up into full-blown wars between the two nuclear powers.

