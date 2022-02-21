https://sputniknews.com/20220221/china-to-take-measures-against-us-over-sale-of-weapons-to-taiwan---foreign-ministry-1093223604.html

China to Take Measures Against US Over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

On 11 February, the Biden administration unveiled its new Indo-Pacific strategy that focuses on strengthening US partnerships and Washington's presence in the... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures in response to the US arms sale to Taiwan and impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday."In order to protect the sovereignty and security interests of the PRC, and in accordance with the provisions of the 'Foreign Sanctions Prevention Act', the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures in response to the actions of the American military industrial companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, which have long been involved in supply of American weapons to Taiwan," the diplomat said.

