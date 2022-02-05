‘Grave Human Rights Violation in J&K’: Pakistan's PM Accuses India on Kashmir Solidarity Day
The people of Pakistan observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February every year. They show their support and unity with the people of Kashmir and laud Kashmiri separatists’ efforts to secede from India. Solidarity rallies are organised in Pakistan-administered Kashmir by Jamaat-ud-dawa, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused India of violating the Geneva Conventions and urged the international community to take notice of its “grave human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir”.
Extending his support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said in a series of tweets that “Modi’s fascist policies of oppression and violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Pakistan President Arif Alvi also extended his support to the people of Kashmir through tweets in Urdu.
“As non-Kashmiris have started to settle down in Kashmir, the migration of Muslims has started. The steps taken by the Indian government in Kashmir have severely damaged the efforts taken to establish peace in the region. It will have serious implications for South Asia and the world", Arif Alvi said. “International community should hold India accountable for serious human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. A justified and stable solution to the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is the only way to establish peace and development in the region".
The tweets from Pakistan's Prime Minister and President came on 5 February, when Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day to show their support for the people of Kashmir.
Khan has on several occasions accused India of human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Also last week, during an interview with Chinese media, Imran Khan said how the “double standards” of the West show in their “selective silence” on human rights violations in Kashmir.
Earlier in January this year, ahead of his visit to China, he had said that for "enduring peace" in South Asia, a "strategic balance" must be maintained in the region and all "outstanding issues" like border questions and the Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and according the to norms of international law.