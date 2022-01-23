Imran Khan's Problems Mount as Another Minister Takes Aim, This Time Over Nawaz Sharif's Escape
© REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAILFILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul
For months, rebellion has been brewing in the ranks of Pakistan's ruling party with several Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) recently criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government. Only last week, the cricketer-turned-politician's leadership was questioned by Peshawar MNA Noor Alam Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.
The widening rift within Pakistan's ruling echelons is getting uglier each day and another senior figure in the federal cabinet and a leader of the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has launched an attack at Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Last week's reason for lambasting PM Khan by his own colleagues was that he'd ignored the problems developing at the country's volatile region bordering Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Last week's reason for lambasting PM Khan by his own colleagues was that he'd ignored the problems developing at the country's volatile region bordering Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This time, however, he is being attacked for letting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad on medical grounds.
In 2018, the Pakistani Supreme Court convicted Sharif in a corruption case, sentencing him to 10 years in jail, as well as disqualifying him from holding public office again and banning him from leading his party.
However, in November 2019, the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad after Imran Khan's government agreed that the country's former premier needed urgent medical treatment after suffering a minor heart attack a month before.
Now, Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, has revealed that there were differences of opinion within the federal government over the subject and that some were extremely reluctant to let Sharif go abroad. But the move was eventually okayed by PM Khan.
"The government was free to make its own decisions and the decision about Nawaz's departure was taken solely by the prime minister," Umar told local media on Sunday.
The Pakistani PM, on the other hand, denies the accusation levelled against him by Umar and has often accused the nation's judiciary for letting Sharif get away.
Even though there have been rumours in the south Asian country's media that Sharif is set to return to Pakistan before the country's next national elections in 2023, the 72-year-old has not yet revealed his plans.
Sharif is currently living in exile in London.
In 2018, the Pakistani Supreme Court convicted Sharif in a corruption case, sentencing him to 10 years in jail, as well as disqualifying him from holding public office again and banning him from leading his party.
However, in November 2019, the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad after Imran Khan's government agreed that the country's former premier needed urgent medical treatment after suffering a minor heart attack a month before.
Now, Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, has revealed that there were differences of opinion within the federal government over the subject and that some were extremely reluctant to let Sharif go abroad. But the move was eventually okayed by PM Khan.
"The government was free to make its own decisions and the decision about Nawaz's departure was taken solely by the prime minister," Umar told local media on Sunday.
The Pakistani PM, on the other hand, denies the accusation levelled against him by Umar and has often accused the nation's judiciary for letting Sharif get away.
Even though there have been rumours in the south Asian country's media that Sharif is set to return to Pakistan before the country's next national elections in 2023, the 72-year-old has not yet revealed his plans.
Sharif is currently living in exile in London.