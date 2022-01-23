Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/imran-khans-problems-mount-as-another-minister-takes-aim-this-time-over-nawaz-sharifs-escape-1092461884.html
Imran Khan's Problems Mount as Another Minister Takes Aim, This Time Over Nawaz Sharif's Escape
Imran Khan's Problems Mount as Another Minister Takes Aim, This Time Over Nawaz Sharif's Escape
For months, rebellion has been brewing in the ranks of Pakistan's ruling party with several Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) recently criticising Prime... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T12:45+0000
2022-01-23T12:45+0000
pakistan
sputnik
politics
politics
nawaz sharif
imran khan
south asia
conviction
politics
minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082743799_0:97:2719:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_360d6b50c3fca6e747a45059e88b8959.jpg
The widening rift within Pakistan's ruling echelons is getting uglier each day and another senior figure in the federal cabinet and a leader of the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has launched an attack at Prime Minister Imran Khan.Last week's reason for lambasting PM Khan by his own colleagues was that he'd ignored the problems developing at the country's volatile region bordering Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.This time, however, he is being attacked for letting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad on medical grounds.In 2018, the Pakistani Supreme Court convicted Sharif in a corruption case, sentencing him to 10 years in jail, as well as disqualifying him from holding public office again and banning him from leading his party.However, in November 2019, the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad after Imran Khan's government agreed that the country's former premier needed urgent medical treatment after suffering a minor heart attack a month before.Now, Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, has revealed that there were differences of opinion within the federal government over the subject and that some were extremely reluctant to let Sharif go abroad. But the move was eventually okayed by PM Khan. "The government was free to make its own decisions and the decision about Nawaz's departure was taken solely by the prime minister," Umar told local media on Sunday.The Pakistani PM, on the other hand, denies the accusation levelled against him by Umar and has often accused the nation's judiciary for letting Sharif get away.Even though there have been rumours in the south Asian country's media that Sharif is set to return to Pakistan before the country's next national elections in 2023, the 72-year-old has not yet revealed his plans.Sharif is currently living in exile in London.
pakistan
south asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082743799_0:0:2719:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb7eee62114412f1e90f137f069f681.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, sputnik, politics, politics, nawaz sharif, imran khan, south asia, conviction, politics, minister, pakistan, prime minister, party, exile, cabinet, rift, politics, rebellion, cabinet, prime minister

Imran Khan's Problems Mount as Another Minister Takes Aim, This Time Over Nawaz Sharif's Escape

12:45 GMT 23.01.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAILFILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
For months, rebellion has been brewing in the ranks of Pakistan's ruling party with several Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) recently criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government. Only last week, the cricketer-turned-politician's leadership was questioned by Peshawar MNA Noor Alam Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.
The widening rift within Pakistan's ruling echelons is getting uglier each day and another senior figure in the federal cabinet and a leader of the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has launched an attack at Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last week's reason for lambasting PM Khan by his own colleagues was that he'd ignored the problems developing at the country's volatile region bordering Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This time, however, he is being attacked for letting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad on medical grounds.

In 2018, the Pakistani Supreme Court convicted Sharif in a corruption case, sentencing him to 10 years in jail, as well as disqualifying him from holding public office again and banning him from leading his party.

However, in November 2019, the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad after Imran Khan's government agreed that the country's former premier needed urgent medical treatment after suffering a minor heart attack a month before.

Now, Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, has revealed that there were differences of opinion within the federal government over the subject and that some were extremely reluctant to let Sharif go abroad. But the move was eventually okayed by PM Khan.

"The government was free to make its own decisions and the decision about Nawaz's departure was taken solely by the prime minister," Umar told local media on Sunday.

The Pakistani PM, on the other hand, denies the accusation levelled against him by Umar and has often accused the nation's judiciary for letting Sharif get away.

Even though there have been rumours in the south Asian country's media that Sharif is set to return to Pakistan before the country's next national elections in 2023, the 72-year-old has not yet revealed his plans.

Sharif is currently living in exile in London.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese