'This is Genius': Trump Praises Russia's Recognition of DPR & LPR's Independence

Former US President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the... 23.02.2022

Trump made his remark while appearing on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”When asked about Russia recognizing the two breakaway states, Trump had nothing but praise for Putin.The former president continued, “Putin declares a big portion of the [sic] Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said.Later in the interview, Trump voiced his belief that if he were still president, the situation in Ukraine would be different due to his personal relationship with Putin and the latter’s strong stance.Trump’s remarks drew a response from the White House.Psaki also championed US President Joe Biden’s tactics regarding the situation in Ukraine, over the suggestions of Trump.The Tuesday interview also saw Trump talk about the Biden presidency, immigration, COVID-19, the economy, inflation, and hinted again without speaking openly of a possible run for the White House in 2024.Trump's remarks came as Biden announced the US' "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia over its recognition of the LPR and DPR. Similar sanction efforts have since been followed by the UK, Australia, Japan and Canada.

